Alabama Softball Legend Wins Inaugural AUSL Championship

Former Crimson Tide pitcher Montana Fouts recorded a complete game shutout in Rhoads Stadium.

Hunter De Siver

July 22, 2025; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Former University of Alabama star pitcher Montana Fouts returned to Rhoads Stadium for the first time as a professional, pitching for the Talons of the Athletes United Softball League as they played the Volts.
Former Alabama softball pitcher Montana Fouts led the Talons to an AUSL Championship Series victory on Sunday with a 1-0 final score over the Bandits.

This was the Talons' second win against the Bandits in this best-of-three series as they won 3-1 on earlier today stemming from Saturday's weather postponement. This is the inaugural year of the Athletes Unlimited Softball League and the Championship Series was held at Rhoads Stadium—the place Fouts rose to stardom.

Fouts pitched a complete game, as she allowed zero runs on five hits and two walks with a season-high seven strikeouts. In seven innings, she tallied 119 pitches with 86 of them being strikes. Bandits batters logged a .208 batting average against the Crimson Tide legend.

Fouts came into Game 2 with a 2-3 record on the year and a 6.05 ERA in 19.2 innings played. Not the best stats, but she stepped up when it mattered most—something she did time and time again at Alabama under head coach Patrick Murphy.

Fouts wrapped up her career as one of the most decorated and celebrated softball players in Alabama history at the Women's College World Series in 2023. Here are just a few of her accolades with the Crimson Tide:

  • NFCA Pitcher of the Year (2021)
  • Three-time NFCA All-American (Second Team 2019, 2022; First Team 2021)
  • SEC Co-Pitcher of the Year (2021)
  • Four-time First Team All-SEC (2019, 2021-23)
  • Two-time Women's College World Series All-Tournament Team (2019, 2021)
  • SEC Tournament MVP (2021)
  • SEC Freshman of the Year (2019)

On top of all of these accolades, Montana Fouts can now call herself an AUSL champion.

Hunter De Siver
HUNTER DE SIVER

Hunter De Siver is the lead basketball writer for BamaCentral and has covered Crimson Tide football since 2024. He previously distributed stories about the NFL and NBA for On SI and was a staff writer for Missouri Tigers On SI and Cowbell Corner. Before that, Hunter generated articles highlighting Crimson Tide products in the NFL and NBA for BamaCentral as an intern in 2022 and 2023. Hunter is a graduate from the University of Alabama, earning a degree in sports media in 2023.

