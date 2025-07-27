Alabama Softball Legend Wins Inaugural AUSL Championship
Former Alabama softball pitcher Montana Fouts led the Talons to an AUSL Championship Series victory on Sunday with a 1-0 final score over the Bandits.
This was the Talons' second win against the Bandits in this best-of-three series as they won 3-1 on earlier today stemming from Saturday's weather postponement. This is the inaugural year of the Athletes Unlimited Softball League and the Championship Series was held at Rhoads Stadium—the place Fouts rose to stardom.
Fouts pitched a complete game, as she allowed zero runs on five hits and two walks with a season-high seven strikeouts. In seven innings, she tallied 119 pitches with 86 of them being strikes. Bandits batters logged a .208 batting average against the Crimson Tide legend.
Fouts came into Game 2 with a 2-3 record on the year and a 6.05 ERA in 19.2 innings played. Not the best stats, but she stepped up when it mattered most—something she did time and time again at Alabama under head coach Patrick Murphy.
Fouts wrapped up her career as one of the most decorated and celebrated softball players in Alabama history at the Women's College World Series in 2023. Here are just a few of her accolades with the Crimson Tide:
- NFCA Pitcher of the Year (2021)
- Three-time NFCA All-American (Second Team 2019, 2022; First Team 2021)
- SEC Co-Pitcher of the Year (2021)
- Four-time First Team All-SEC (2019, 2021-23)
- Two-time Women's College World Series All-Tournament Team (2019, 2021)
- SEC Tournament MVP (2021)
- SEC Freshman of the Year (2019)
On top of all of these accolades, Montana Fouts can now call herself an AUSL champion.