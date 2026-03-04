Alabama Sleepwalks in Athens on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's crank up a Wednesday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez as we discuss Alabama basketball's 98-88 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs and what it may mean for the postseason, the Crimson Tide baseball pyrrhic victory over Jacksonville State and an SEC program's newest NIL sponsor.
The program opens with basketball as we discuss the abhorrent effort in Athens as the Crimson Tide saw their eight-game winning streak come to an end at the hands of Georgia. We talk about the three biggest issues in the loss and point out that they're the same major issues the program's dealt with all season. Will Alabama clean up its defensive rebounding issues before tournament time, or just hope to make a run with a favorable draw?
Official Numbers for Alabama at the 2026 NFL Combine
The show then transitions to baseball as Fernandez details the Crimson Tide's 6-5 victory over Jacksonville State. Alabama won, but at what cost? Fernandez discusses who got injured for Alabama and what it means for the program before the start of SEC play.
Nate Oats Says Alabama Basketball Has 'A Lot of Growing Up To Do' After Road Loss To Georgia
Lastly, we jump into NIL as an SEC program has struck a major deal to help compensate the athletes. Will Tyson Foods be enough to make Arkansas a relevant football program? What businesses should Greg Byrne be thinking about to match the Razorback's agreement and would the Alabama faithful be ok with a sponsor's patch on the uniform?
Alabama's Depth To Be Tested After Three Key Players Injured In Win Over Gamecocks
We're so appreciative of our sponsors who make the show possible. Check out Derek Daniel State Farm in Alabama for your insurance needs. Like a good neighbor, Derek Daniel is there. We're also proud to partner with Purple Turtle Roofing on the program. From your first call to the final nail, our mission is to make sure you feel confident, cared for, and covered, literally.
Call (205) 462-7340 Extension 800 to leave your thoughts in a voicemail, and you'll be featured on the show. You can also join us live in the comment sections Monday through Friday at 8:30 a.m. CT.
The show can be seen on the BamaCentral YouTube channel. Keep up with each show on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter. Shows can also be heard on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon.
Alabama Crimson Tide On SI
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Joe Gaither oversees videos and podcasts for Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral. He began his sports media career in radio in 2019, working for three years in Tuscaloosa covering the University of Alabama and other local high school sports. In 2023 he joined BamaCentral to cover a variety of Crimson Tide sports and recruiting, in addition to hosting the “Joe Gaither Show” podcast. His work has also appeared on the Boston College, Missouri and Vanderbilt web sites.Follow JoeGaither6