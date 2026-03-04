Alabama Sleepwalks in Athens on The Joe Gaither Show

Let's crank up a Wednesday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez as we discuss Alabama basketball's 98-88 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs and what it may mean for the postseason, the Crimson Tide baseball pyrrhic victory over Jacksonville State and an SEC program's newest NIL sponsor.

The program opens with basketball as we discuss the abhorrent effort in Athens as the Crimson Tide saw their eight-game winning streak come to an end at the hands of Georgia. We talk about the three biggest issues in the loss and point out that they're the same major issues the program's dealt with all season. Will Alabama clean up its defensive rebounding issues before tournament time, or just hope to make a run with a favorable draw?

The show then transitions to baseball as Fernandez details the Crimson Tide's 6-5 victory over Jacksonville State. Alabama won, but at what cost? Fernandez discusses who got injured for Alabama and what it means for the program before the start of SEC play.

Lastly, we jump into NIL as an SEC program has struck a major deal to help compensate the athletes. Will Tyson Foods be enough to make Arkansas a relevant football program? What businesses should Greg Byrne be thinking about to match the Razorback's agreement and would the Alabama faithful be ok with a sponsor's patch on the uniform?

