Alabama’s Third-Down Struggles Prove Costly in Loss to Georgia

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama needed one more stop to give its offense a chance.

Trailing No. 2 Georgia 20-17 with less than three minutes remaining, the No. 7 Crimson Tide had the Bulldogs facing third-and-7 from their own 10-yard line. Gunner Stockton dropped back and found Elyiss Williams for 17 yards.

It was a play Alabama’s defense had seen the play too often Saturday night.

Georgia converted seven of its 13 third-down attempts, with Stockton completing nine of 10 passes for 104 yards on those downs. Six completions resulted in first downs, and Alabama failed to sack him on a third-down attempt.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart credited offensive coordinator Mike Bobo for the decision to throw from deep in Bulldogs territory.

“The call on third down backed up won the game,” Smart said. “Who makes that call? He did. And who executes it? Gunner did.”

Dijon Lee Jr.’s personal foul later gave Georgia another first down and let the Bulldogs finish with three kneels, but Stockton’s completion had already cost Alabama a chance to get the ball back.

“I think Gunner Stockton was clutch,” Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said. “You know, he moved the chains.”

Alabama entered Saturday allowing opponents to convert 27.5% of their third downs. Georgia finished at 53.8%, despite its final attempt being a kneel. The Bulldogs also gained a first down through a pass-interference penalty that did not count toward their official conversion rate.

Two years ago, Georgia converted all five of its second-half fourth-down attempts to help erase a 28-0 deficit in Tuscaloosa. Alabama survived that game. Saturday, the Bulldogs repeatedly kept possessions alive a down earlier.

Both of Georgia’s touchdown drives included third-down conversions.

In the second quarter, Stockton ran for a first down on third-and-1 and found London Humphreys for 9 yards on third-and-3. The Bulldogs finished that 93-yard possession with a 20-yard touchdown pass to Humphreys for a 10-0 lead.

After Alabama rallied to lead 14-10 at halftime, Georgia answered on its opening possession of the third quarter. Stockton found Craig Dandridge Jr. for 30 yards on third-and-7, then scored on a 14-yard run two plays later.

A false start and holding penalty left the Bulldogs facing third-and-21 late in the third quarter. Stockton’s throw to Talyn Taylor fell incomplete, but Lee was flagged for pass interference, extending the possession.

Georgia eventually missed a field goal, but Alabama had missed an opportunity to get off the field earlier.

Bray Hubbard broke up a third-down pass from Alabama’s 5 in the fourth quarter, forcing Georgia to settle for Peyton Woodring’s go-ahead field goal. Earlier in that drive, though, Stockton found Dandridge for 9 yards on third-and-6.

Then came the throw to Williams, with Georgia choosing to put the game in Stockton’s hands.

“I told Mike, ‘Be aggressive,’” Smart said. “We’re not playing to run it, punt. We’re gonna try to win the game right now.”

Alabama allowed just one third-down conversion in its first two games. Over its last four, opponents have converted 25 of 59 attempts.

On Saturday, those missed stops left Alabama watching the final seconds expire, and its undefeated season come to an end.