The fourth College Football Playoff rankings of the 2026 season have been released. Every week from now until the unveiling of the 12-team field in December, the committee's top 25 teams will be announced on ESPN.

The rankings are the best look we will get into the committee's evaluation of the playoff contenders. They are always a major source of controversy, and this season, Alabama has been at the center of it.

The Crimson Tide was ranked No. 5 in the initial rankings and moved up to No. 3 after beating LSU. It has stayed there for two weeks, despite a weakened resume, as Alabama's "quality wins" have suffered repeated losses.

Kentucky and South Carolina dropped out of the top-25, and any hope of LSU getting back into the rankings died with the Tigers' loss to Tennessee, meaning that the Crimson Tide officially has no top-25 wins. As a result, Alabama dropped to No. 6 in this edition of the rankings, its lowest position of the season.

The Crimson Tide had been the highest-ranked two-loss team in the nation for every iteration, but now drops below Texas and Tennessee. Alabama's two losses, Georgia and Tennessee, are now both top-five, as the Vols rose up to the No. 5 spot in the rankings.

The ranking puts even more pressure on this week's Iron Bowl. At No. 6, there is real doubt over Alabama's chances to make the College Football Playoff if the Crimson Tide suffers a third loss. It also makes a first-round bye a long shot, as Alabama would likely need to either make and win the SEC Championship, or see multiple teams ranked higher suffer losses.

College Football Playoff Top 25

1. Georgia (10-1)

2. Utah (11-0)

3. Texas (9-2)

4. Notre Dame (10-1)

5. Tennessee (9-2)

6. Alabama (9-2)

7. Miami (10-1)

8. Wake Forest (10-1)

9. UCLA (10-1)

10. BYU (9-2)

11. Texas Tech (10-1)

12. Oregon (8-3)

13. Iowa (9-2)

14. Indiana (9-2)

15. USC (8-3)

16. Arizona (8-3)

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

17. Oklahoma (7-4)

18. Houston (8-3)

19. Louisville (8-3)

20. Florida (7-4)

21. Ohio State (7-4)

22. Ole Miss (7-4)

23. Missouri (7-4)

24. Washington (7-4)

25. Nebraska (7-4)

CFP selection committee members

Hunter Yurachek, Arkansas athletic director (committee chair)

Troy Dannen, Nebraska athletic director

Mark Dantonio, former Michigan State, Cincinnati coach

Doug Gillin, Appalachian State athletic director

Mark Harlan, Utah athletic director

Ivan Maisel, former sports writer at SI, ESPN, other outlets

Gus Malzahn, former Auburn, UCF, Arkansas State coach

Chris Massaro, Middle Tennessee State athletic director

Randall McDaniel, former Arizona State All-American offensive lineman

Mike Riley, former Oregon State, Nebraska coach

Jeff Tedford, former Cal, Fresno State coach

Wesley Walls, former Mississippi All-American tight end

Carla Williams, Virginia athletic director

Full 2026 College Football Playoff Schedule

First Round

Friday, Dec. 18, 7:00 p.m. CT -- Campus site, ESPN

Saturday, Dec. 19, 11:00 a.m. CT -- Campus site, ABC & ESPN

Saturday, Dec. 19, 2:30 p.m. CT -- Campus site, TNT, truTV & HBO Max

Saturday, Dec. 19, 6:30 p.m. CT -- Campus site, TNT, truTV & HBO Max

All four campus sites will be revealed on Selection Day, Sunday, Dec. 6.

Quarterfinals

Wednesday, Dec. 30, 6:30 p.m. CT -- Vrbo Fiesta Bowl (Glendale, Ariz.), TNT, truTV & HBO Max

Friday, Jan. 1, 11:00 a.m. CT -- TBD*, TNT, truTV & HBO Max

Friday, Jan. 1, 3:00 p.m. CT -- TBD*, ABC & ESPN

Friday, Jan. 1, 7:00 p.m. CT -- TBD*, ESPN

*The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic and Rose Bowl Game Presented by Prudential will be assigned to their windows on Selection Day, Sunday, Dec. 6.

Semifinals

Thursday, Jan. 14, 6:30 p.m. CT -- Capital One Orange Bowl (Miami Gardens, Fla.), TNT, truTV & HBO Max

Friday, Jan. 15, 6:30 p.m. CT -- Allstate Sugar Bowl (New Orleans, La.), ABC & ESPN

CFP National Championship

Monday, Jan. 25, 6:30 p.m. CT -- Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nev.), ABC & ESPN

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok for the latest Alabama news.