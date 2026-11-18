Watch the above video to hear Alabama Crimson Tide on SI beat writer Theo Fernandez's reaction to Alabama's No. 3 College Football Playoff committee ranking.

Alabama football did not move in this week's College Football Playoff committee rankings. The Crimson Tide remained at No. 3 despite all three of the ranked teams it had defeated losing.

Kentucky, which ranked No. 6 two weeks ago, is now down to No. 16 after consecutive losses. South Carolina is down to No. 21 after a humiliating 28-point loss to Arkansas. LSU has dropped out of the rankings after falling to Texas.

The committee still views Alabama's resume as one of the best in the nation, giving the Crimson Tide an inside track at a top-four seed and a College Football Playoff bye with two weeks until the postseason.

College Football Playoff Top 25 Rankings- Week 12

1. Georgia (9-1)

2. Utah (10-0)

3. Alabama (8-2)

4. UCLA (10-0)

5. Texas (8-2)

6. Notre Dame (9-1)

7. Miami (9-1)

8. Indiana (9-1)

9. Tennessee (8-2)

10. BYU (8-2)

11. Wake Forest (9-1)

12. Texas Tech (9-1)

13. Oregon (7-3)

14. Ohio State (7-3)

15. Iowa (8-2)

16. Kentucky (7-3)

17. Boise State (9-1)

18. USC (7-3)

19. Arizona (7-3)

20. Houston (7-3)

21. South Carolina (6-4)

22. Oklahoma (6-4)

23. Louisville (7-3)

24. Florida (6-4)

25. Ole Miss (6-4)

CFP selection committee members

Hunter Yurachek, Arkansas athletic director (committee chair)

Troy Dannen, Nebraska athletic director

Mark Dantonio, former Michigan State, Cincinnati coach

Doug Gillin, Appalachian State athletic director

Mark Harlan, Utah athletic director

Ivan Maisel, former sports writer at SI, ESPN, other outlets

Gus Malzahn, former Auburn, UCF, Arkansas State coach

Chris Massaro, Middle Tennessee State athletic director

Randall McDaniel, former Arizona State All-American offensive lineman

Mike Riley, former Oregon State, Nebraska coach

Jeff Tedford, former Cal, Fresno State coach

Wesley Walls, former Mississippi All-American tight end

Carla Williams, Virginia athletic director

Full 2026 College Football Playoff Schedule

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

First Round

Friday, Dec. 18, 7:00 p.m. CT -- Campus site, ESPN

Saturday, Dec. 19, 11:00 a.m. CT -- Campus site, ABC & ESPN

Saturday, Dec. 19, 2:30 p.m. CT -- Campus site, TNT, truTV & HBO Max

Saturday, Dec. 19, 6:30 p.m. CT -- Campus site, TNT, truTV & HBO Max

All four campus sites will be revealed on Selection Day, Sunday, Dec. 6.

Quarterfinals

Wednesday, Dec. 30, 6:30 p.m. CT -- Vrbo Fiesta Bowl (Glendale, Ariz.), TNT, truTV & HBO Max

Friday, Jan. 1, 11:00 a.m. CT -- TBD*, TNT, truTV & HBO Max

Friday, Jan. 1, 3:00 p.m. CT -- TBD*, ABC & ESPN

Friday, Jan. 1, 7:00 p.m. CT -- TBD*, ESPN

*The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic and Rose Bowl Game Presented by Prudential will be assigned to their windows on Selection Day, Sunday, Dec. 6.

Semifinals

Thursday, Jan. 14, 6:30 p.m. CT -- Capital One Orange Bowl (Miami Gardens, Fla.), TNT, truTV & HBO Max

Friday, Jan. 15, 6:30 p.m. CT -- Allstate Sugar Bowl (New Orleans, La.), ABC & ESPN

CFP National Championship

Monday, Jan. 25, 6:30 p.m. CT -- Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nev.), ABC & ESPN

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