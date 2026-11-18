What Does Alabama Staying at No. 3 in the College Football Playoff Rankings Mean?
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Watch the above video to hear Alabama Crimson Tide on SI beat writer Theo Fernandez's reaction to Alabama's No. 3 College Football Playoff committee ranking.
Alabama football did not move in this week's College Football Playoff committee rankings. The Crimson Tide remained at No. 3 despite all three of the ranked teams it had defeated losing.
Kentucky, which ranked No. 6 two weeks ago, is now down to No. 16 after consecutive losses. South Carolina is down to No. 21 after a humiliating 28-point loss to Arkansas. LSU has dropped out of the rankings after falling to Texas.
The committee still views Alabama's resume as one of the best in the nation, giving the Crimson Tide an inside track at a top-four seed and a College Football Playoff bye with two weeks until the postseason.
College Football Playoff Top 25 Rankings- Week 12
1. Georgia (9-1)
2. Utah (10-0)
3. Alabama (8-2)
4. UCLA (10-0)
5. Texas (8-2)
6. Notre Dame (9-1)
7. Miami (9-1)
8. Indiana (9-1)
9. Tennessee (8-2)
10. BYU (8-2)
11. Wake Forest (9-1)
12. Texas Tech (9-1)
13. Oregon (7-3)
14. Ohio State (7-3)
15. Iowa (8-2)
16. Kentucky (7-3)
17. Boise State (9-1)
18. USC (7-3)
19. Arizona (7-3)
20. Houston (7-3)
21. South Carolina (6-4)
22. Oklahoma (6-4)
23. Louisville (7-3)
24. Florida (6-4)
25. Ole Miss (6-4)
CFP selection committee members
- Hunter Yurachek, Arkansas athletic director (committee chair)
- Troy Dannen, Nebraska athletic director
- Mark Dantonio, former Michigan State, Cincinnati coach
- Doug Gillin, Appalachian State athletic director
- Mark Harlan, Utah athletic director
- Ivan Maisel, former sports writer at SI, ESPN, other outlets
- Gus Malzahn, former Auburn, UCF, Arkansas State coach
- Chris Massaro, Middle Tennessee State athletic director
- Randall McDaniel, former Arizona State All-American offensive lineman
- Mike Riley, former Oregon State, Nebraska coach
- Jeff Tedford, former Cal, Fresno State coach
- Wesley Walls, former Mississippi All-American tight end
- Carla Williams, Virginia athletic director
Full 2026 College Football Playoff Schedule
First Round
- Friday, Dec. 18, 7:00 p.m. CT -- Campus site, ESPN
- Saturday, Dec. 19, 11:00 a.m. CT -- Campus site, ABC & ESPN
- Saturday, Dec. 19, 2:30 p.m. CT -- Campus site, TNT, truTV & HBO Max
- Saturday, Dec. 19, 6:30 p.m. CT -- Campus site, TNT, truTV & HBO Max
All four campus sites will be revealed on Selection Day, Sunday, Dec. 6.
Quarterfinals
- Wednesday, Dec. 30, 6:30 p.m. CT -- Vrbo Fiesta Bowl (Glendale, Ariz.), TNT, truTV & HBO Max
- Friday, Jan. 1, 11:00 a.m. CT -- TBD*, TNT, truTV & HBO Max
- Friday, Jan. 1, 3:00 p.m. CT -- TBD*, ABC & ESPN
- Friday, Jan. 1, 7:00 p.m. CT -- TBD*, ESPN
*The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic and Rose Bowl Game Presented by Prudential will be assigned to their windows on Selection Day, Sunday, Dec. 6.
Semifinals
- Thursday, Jan. 14, 6:30 p.m. CT -- Capital One Orange Bowl (Miami Gardens, Fla.), TNT, truTV & HBO Max
- Friday, Jan. 15, 6:30 p.m. CT -- Allstate Sugar Bowl (New Orleans, La.), ABC & ESPN
CFP National Championship
- Monday, Jan. 25, 6:30 p.m. CT -- Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nev.), ABC & ESPN
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Theodore Fernandez is BamaCentral’s baseball beat reporter and a co-host of The Joe Gaither Show. He also works as a weekend sports anchor at WVUA 23 News in Tuscaloosa and serves as one of the station’s lead high school sports reporters. Fernandez is a news media student at The University of Alabama and is pursuing a master’s degree in sports management.