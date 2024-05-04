Alabama Softball Can't Wake Up Against Auburn
In a morning softball game Saturday, it looked like No. 17 Alabama hit the snooze alarm a few too many times.
The Crimson Tide had no energy, no momentum and no runs in the final game of the regular season, losing to Auburn 3-0 in the regular-season finale.
Alabama’s struggled all season with scoring runs, that’s nothing new. What stung on Saturday was the offense got hamstrung by the Tigers’ No. 3 pitcher, Annabelle Widra, who had thrown just 32 innings this season.
Widra pitched a complete game four-hitter in the shutout with a season-high seven strikeouts. She threw 94 pitches. Her previous high was 69.
Alabama had one player reach second base.
Is was an off day for the Crimson Tide pitching, too. Jocelyn Briski lasted just 1 1/3 inning after allowing two runs on three hits. Kayla Beaver allowed one run on three hits in 2 2/3 innings with four strikeouts. Alea Johnson pitched the final two innings without allowing a hit with one walk.
Auburn struck first in the second inning on an RBI single from Anna Wohlers. Nelia Peralta later followed with an RBI single for a 2-0 lead. It could have been 3-0 but Alabama catcher Riley Valentine made the tag on Wohlers trying to score from second. The play was reviewed for obstruction, but the call was upheld.
Amelia Lech made it 3-0 with a solo home run to left field. It was her second homer of the series and 12th of the season.
Alabama (33-15, 10-13 SEC) now waits to find out where it will be seeded for the SEC Tournament, which begins May 7 at Auburn.