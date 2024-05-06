Alabama Softball Opens the SEC Tournament Against the LSU Tigers
The Alabama Crimson Tide softball program earned the ninth seed in the upcoming Southeastern Conference Tournament after losing the season finale series to the Auburn Tigers. Alabama finishes the year 33-16 but was only able to muster a 10-14 conference record.
The Crimson Tide will play in the opening game on Wednesday against the eighth-seeded LSU Tigers at 10 a.m. CT at the Auburn’s Jane B. Moore Field.. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.
Wednesday's meeting will be the first meeting of the season between Alabama and LSU as the programs weren't on each other's regular season schedule. The Tigers turned in a 38-14 record and went 12-12 in the SEC. The Bayou Bengals were an impressive 28-7 at home this season but was just .500 on the road, proving how difficult it is to win on the road in the SEC.
Alabama is going for its seventh SEC tournament title emerging victorious in 1998, 2003, 2005, 2010, 2012 and 2022.
The Tide and Tigers have faced off 12 times in the SEC Tournament with each program winning six each. Alabama last played and defeated LSU 5-4 in the 2010 tournament championship game.
The winner of Alabama and LSU's matchup will advance to the quarterfinals where they'll face No. 1 seed Tennessee on Thursday at 10 a.m. CT. The tournament opens on Tuesday with 12-seeded Kentucky taking on 13-seeded Ole Miss at 6 p.m. CT.