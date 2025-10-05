Alabama Wide Receivers Impress In a Revenge Win Over Vanderbilt
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama’s wide receivers stole the spotlight in Saturday’s 30-14 win over Vanderbilt, turning in their most complete performance of the season as the Crimson Tide avenged last year’s loss in Nashville.
The fun got started early when Miami transfer Isaiah Horton hauled in what would become Alabama’s biggest play of the game.
Midway through the first quarter, the Crimson Tide faced second-and-20 from their own 14-yard line. Offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb dialed up a switch-release concept between Horton and tight end Josh Cuevas, and quarterback Ty Simpson found Horton past the sticks for a clean catch that turned into a 35-yard pitch-and-catch to move the chains.
Horton has become a reliable security blanket for Simpson. Over his past three games, he’s averaged 59.7 yards on 4.7 receptions and 0.7 touchdowns per game. The transfer is settling into his role, which Kalen DeBoer believes is invaluable to Alabama’s offense.
“You see Isaiah going up, just a big, tall target, and grabbing the ball out of the air in between safeties and corners and on the sideline,” DeBoer said. “He’s done that a number of times now. That’s awesome for a quarterback to have that.”
The air barrage continued in the second quarter when Alabama finally got on the scoreboard. Early in the period, the Crimson Tide reached the red zone, and on second-and-7 from the Vanderbilt 14, Simpson found Ryan Williams in the end zone after the sophomore receiver stopped, cut back and adjusted his route while Simpson scrambled to evade pressure.
The scoring effort from the Saraland native, nicknamed “Hollywood,” looked eerily similar to Horton’s first-half touchdown in Athens last week. Simpson credited the play to Williams’ understanding of scramble rules and his ability to stay in sync with the quarterback.
“We knew they were going to play man coverage in the red zone,” Simpson said. “We coached it up all week. We had a naked boot play, everybody went to the right, and the end kind of looped around. I tried to buy time, and like I said earlier, Ryan has a really good feel for scramble rules and he just got open because that’s what good players do. So credit to him and everything that he’s done.”
Williams finished the day with six receptions for 98 yards and the lone score, leading Alabama in receiving. Simpson said he expects those kinds of performances from “Hollywood” every week because “that’s what good players do.”
Williams wasn’t the only Alabama receiver to find the end zone in the first half. Germie Bernard added six of his own in the second quarter during a two-minute drill that proved crucial for Alabama’s momentum heading into the break.
The Crimson Tide executed a one-minute, 11-second drive before halftime, capping it off when Simpson found Bernard wide open along the sideline for a 27-yard touchdown. The former Washington transfer finished with five receptions for 82 yards and the score, marking another productive outing for Bernard.
Alabama also got freshman Lotzier Brooks involved, who hauled in a 30-yard reception in the third quarter, along with Rico Scott, who caught two passes for 11 yards.
While the Crimson Tide didn’t overly rely on the passing game, having finished with 146 rushing yards, but the distribution of touches among several receivers continues to be a promising sign for an offense led by a first-time starting quarterback who may not have reached his ceiling yet.
“They’re competitors. They all have a little something different. I mean, there’s a ton of overlap in their skill sets…” DeBoer said. “Just the guts and the pride that group has in each other and as a unit to go out there and keep getting better. They push each other in practice. That’s what’s cool to see. And they’re good friends. They all want to be out there, but it’s a healthy competition like we’ve talked about in other positions.”