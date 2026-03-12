Why Ryan Coleman-Williams Altered Name, Jersey Number

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama football announced its new jersey numbers for the 2026 season on March 6, and while there were some notable changes, none were as apparent as Ryan Williams'.

The wide receiver made perhaps the most notable changes, as he's now No. 1 instead of No. 2 ahead of his junior campaign. Additionally, the last name on his nameplate will be "Coleman-Williams" instead of "Williams." Coleman is the last name of his mother.

As we've now surpassed three spring practices, Coleman-Williams explained his decisions to change his name and number on Thursday.

"It was actually a buildup into things, but especially my last name, it was something that I tried to take some time to think about because I have a legacy that I want to write and my mom is a strong part in that," Williams said. "She's my best friend, and the last name 'Coleman' comes from her. Just wanted to represent my family to the best of my ability and get ready for the legacy that I'll leave behind.

"As far as my number, it's an opportunity to have a hard reset. Just make me feel like myself again, and get ready for a season that doesn't disappoint."

Coleman-Williams is eyeing major improvement after an eyebrow-raising sophomore season. As a freshman, he logged 48 receptions for 865 yards and eight touchdowns. Last year, he tallied 49 receptions for 689 yards and four touchdowns. He also had numerous drops that deteriorated his numbers.

As written above, he wants to feel like himself again after the down year. So, what has he been doing this offseason to get back to his stardom?

"1,000 percent," Coleman-Williams said. "The biggest thing that went into that was just this University. Just continuing to believe in me from the beginning to now. Just continue to work my tail off. We've got a bunch of guys helping me out, compete day in day out. It's just an iron sharpens iron mentality. That's what you come to Alabama for. I'm just thankful to have the guys around."

As Coleman-Williams enters his third season, it's important to note that he is not 17-years-old anymore. At 19, he's among the most experienced pass-catchers at Alabama, and head coach Kalen DeBoer said on Monday that the wide receiver has "taken on a leadership role."

"It's crazy," Coleman-Williams said. "Just because we have such a young team, I'm considered an old head. Just having guys coming to me for advice, it flys by. From my first game against Western Kentucky to now getting ready to play Eastern Carolina, it's crazy."

