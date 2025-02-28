Alabama Women's Basketball Wins Thriller Over LSU in Overtime
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Essence Cody had five blocked shots against LSU on Thursday, and none was bigger than her last one.
Cody rejected a Mikaylah Williams layup with four seconds left and the No. 20 Crimson Tide held on to take down the No. 7 Tigers 88-85 in overtime.
"Essence was doing a great job all night and executed the game plan the best she has all season. She did exactly what she was supposed to do in that moment and made a big play,” Alabama’s Sarah Ashlee Barker said.
What makes the Bama win even more impressive is winning without its leading scorer, Aaliyah Nye, who fouled out with about three minutes left in regulation. She led all scorers with 28 points.
“Coach (Kristy) Curry said players on the bench were going to have to step up in this game, and they did. “It shows what we can do going forward. I’m just so proud of them.
There were 39 foul calls in the game and four instances of stoppage time for reviews from the officials. A big review came with 32 seconds left in overtime with Alabama (23-6, 10-5 SEC), up by two points. Barker was called for an intentional foul, elbowing LSU’s Flau'Jae Johnson. LSU made 1 of 2 free throws and got the ball for the go-ahead shot, which Cody blocked.
“It was a poorly officiated game,” LSU coach Kim Mulkey said. “Too much stoppage. Look at all the things you saw tonight. I was asking them, ‘What are you looking at?’ I will say they had nothing to do with us losing. Alabama deserved to win that game. It just didn’t flow for either team.”
Alabama gained the momentum in the first quarter, going on a 9-0 run while holding LSU to 1 of 8 shooting in a four-minute span. Alabama went ahead by 11 points and LSU was forced to play catch-up the whole game. LSU took its first lead in the fourth quarter, but led for only 23 seconds the entire game.
Alabama dominated the first half, but let LSU claw back in the third quarter. Alabama was 0-for-8 shooting in a six-minute span and LSU cut the lead to three points. But Bama hit its next three shots to jump back to a 10-point lead in final minute of the quarter.
Barker hit for 21 points and Cody had 17. Green scored 15. For LSU (27-3, 12-3), Williams scored 22 points and Aneesah Morrow had 16. Sa'Myah Smith scored nine of her 15 points in the third quarter and Mjracle Sheppard added 10 points.
LSU leading scorer Flau'Jae Johnson, who had 37 straight games in double figure scoring, was held to one point in the first half. She finished with just six points on 2 of 12 shooting.
Alabama travels to Oklahoma on Sunday for the season finale.