Alabama Left Tackle Kadyn Proctor Wins Annual SEC Award

Alabama football had numerous players help lead the Crimson Tide to the No. 9 spot in the College Football Playoff, and a couple stood out among the SEC throughout the season.

The league's coaches voted Alabama left tackle Kadyn Proctor as the winner of the Jacobs Blocking Trophy, as he shares the award with Texas A&M's Trey Zuhn III.

Proctor becomes the 26th player in Alabama program history to earn the Jacobs Blocking Trophy, an award presented to the conference’s best blocker since 1935. The Iowa product is also the first member of the Tide to receive the honor since Landon Dickerson and Alex Leatherwood shared the distinction in 2020.

This comes one day after the conference released its All-SEC teams, as Proctor and safety Bray Hubbard made the First Team, quarterback Ty Simpson and linebacker Deontae Lawson represented the Second Team and center Parker Brailsford landed on the Third Team. The Associated Press also shared its All-SEC teams on Wednesday, as Proctor and Hubbard are on the First Team and Simpson is on the Second Team.

Proctor has helped clear the way for an Alabama offense that averages 389.4 yards per game and 31.2 points per game.

The Crimson Tide's offensive line has undergone a ton of in-game substitutions throughout the season, but Proctor has cemented himself as the left tackle. He contributed 883 total snaps at left tackle for the season and allowed just one sack in 534 pass blocking snaps. He has not allowed a sack in 12 consecutive games since the Florida State contest.

Proctor hasn't been a stranger to having his name associated with honors this season. The junior was named the SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week following the win over Georgia. And while Proctor is being rewarded for his efforts as an offensive tackle, the 6-foot-7, 366-pounder had multiple viral moments this season with the ball in his hands—turning five carries into 16 rushing yards and three first downs.

"I'm trying to go through people man," Proctor said after the Georgia game, when he caught a backwards pass and sprinted straight for 11 yards. "That's the biggest thing for me—power. I have the ball, you see it, I've got it, clutch the ball. That's what I do. I run through people. I already knew what I was going to do.

Additionally, Proctor was one of seven semifinalists for the Outland Trophy (the nation's top interior lineman) before missing the finalists cut. He is also currently one of four finalists for the Lombardi Award, which is given annually to the college football lineman on either side of the ball, honoring leadership, courage, performance and discipline on and off the field.

2025 SEC Football Individual Awards

Offensive Player of the Year

Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt

Defensive Player of the Year

Cashius Howell, Texas A&M

Special Teams Player of the Year

Tate Sandell, Oklahoma

Freshman of the Year

Braylon Staley, Tennessee

Newcomer of the Year

Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss

Jacobs Blocking Trophy

Kadyn Proctor, Alabama

Trey Zuhn III, Texas A&M

Scholar-Athlete of the Year

Nick Rinaldi, Vanderbilt

Coach of the Year

Clark Lea, Vanderbilt

