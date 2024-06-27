Alabama Athletics Finishes 9th for Director's Cup: Roll Call, June 27, 2024
Alabama capped off the 2023-24 athletic year with a 9th place finish in the LEARFIELD Director's Cup, the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA) announced Wednesday morning. It marks the second-highest finish in program history.
The Crimson Tide finished fourth among SEC schools, coming behind Tennessee (3rd), Florida (4th) and Texas A&M (6th).
Alabama finished the 2023-24 season with six teams placing in the top-10 in their respective sports, including football, men's basketball, softball, men's track and field, women's track and field, and women's cross country.
Did you notice?
- Alabama volleyball officially welcomed three new additions from the transfer portal for the 2024 team: Natalie Repetti from UC San Diego, Paris Thompson from Notre Dame, and Kayla Keshock from Samford.
- In Newport Beach, California, it's "Irrelevant Week," a celebration to honor Mr. Irrelevant from the NFL Draft. In the 2024 NFL Draft, Mr. Irrelevant was former Alabama safety Jaylen Key.
- At a Rivals camp, Alabama quarterback commit Keelon Russell showed out and won the QB Challenge.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2024 Football Season Opener:
65 days
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
June 27, 1980: Former Alabama wide receiverFreddie Milons was born in Starkville, Miss.
June 27, 1964: Mississippi State assistant coach Ken Donahue was hired to replace Jim Blevins, who left Alabama to become the head coach at Jacksonville State.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"I've made so many mistakes that if I don't make the same mistakes over, we're going to come pretty close to winning."— Paul W. “Bear” Bryant
Check us out on: