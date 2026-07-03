Alabama Athletics Self Reports 6 NCAA Level 3 Violations for 2025-2026 Athletic Year

The 2025-2026 Alabama athletic calendar came to a close with Alabama baseball's loss in the College World Series back on June 15, but before the Crimson Tide gets things going again with soccer in early August, the athletic department self reported NCAA violations for the previous athletic year.

Alabama announced six total violations: one apiece from football, film, women's soccer, gymnastics, men's tennis and Crimson Tide Productions.

Football's violation had to do with a staff member having contact with a recruit during an evaluation period. Because of that, the staffer was not allowed to participate in any recruiting activity for seven days, and the contact with that recruit was limited in multiple ways.

The transgressions in the film department and Crimson Tide Productions (which serves as the multimedia branch for Alabama athletics) involved a student worker participating in sports wagering activites through the website Kalshi. In both instances, the student worker was fired from his or her role.

You can see the full list below of the violations and the ensuing punishments:

Alabama level 3 NCAA violations | UA Athletics

Alabama athletics NCAA level 3 violations | UA Athletics

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