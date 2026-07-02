Which Month is Most Challenging on Alabama Football's 2026 Schedule? Just a Minute

Welcome to BamaCentral’s "Just a Minute," a video series featuring Alabama Crimson Tide on SI's beat writers. Multiple times per week, the writers will group up or film solo to provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide or the landscape of college sports.

Watch the above video as BamaCentral assistant editor and football writer Katie Windham discusses which month during the Crimson Tide's 2026 football schedule will be the most challenging.

Playing in the Southeastern Conference wasn't easy to begin with, but now that the league has moved to nine conference games per season, Alabama football's schedule becomes even more challenging.

The Crimson Tide opens up Kalen DeBoer's third season in just over two months against East Carolina inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. BamaCentral has been doing early opponent previews for Alabama's 2026 schedule, and the early look at the schedule has gotten me thinking about which month will be the most challenging for the Tide.

It turns out, it's not really close. Before I give my opinion though, I'll share Alabama's opponents for each month:

September: East Carolina, at Kentucky, Florida State, South Carolina

East Carolina, at Kentucky, Florida State, South Carolina October : at Mississippi State, Georgia, at Tennessee, Texas A&M

: at Mississippi State, Georgia, at Tennessee, Texas A&M November: at LSU, at Vanderbilt, Chattanooga, Auburn

Only one month features a team that was in last year's College Football Playoff, and it actually has two: Georgia and Texas A&M. Fortunately for Alabama, both of those games will be played in the friendly confines of Bryant-Denny Stadium, but it doesn't really make the opponent any less challenging. These are expected to be the two toughest games on Alabama's regular season slate.

Three of the Tide's four opponents in the month of October have made the College Football Playoff in the last two seasons. Starting out the month at Mississippi State will be one of Alabama's easiest road games of the season, but the cowbells of Starkville present a unique set of challenges on their own.

Alabama closes out October with its lone bye weekend before facing a road trip to Death Valley to face LSU to open the final month of the regular season.

Of course, Alabama is hoping it will still be playing deep into December and January, but the ability to do so will be determined by what the Crimson Tide does in September, October and November.

Sept. 5: vs. East Carolina

Sept. 12: at Kentucky

Sept. 19: vs. Florida State

Sept. 26: vs. South Carolina

Oct. 3: at Mississippi State

Oct. 10: vs. Georgia

Oct. 17: at Tennessee

Oct. 24: vs. Texas A&M

Nov. 7: at LSU

Nov. 14: at Vanderbilt

Nov. 21: vs. Chattanooga

Nov. 28: vs. Auburn

Do you agree? Will October be the most challenging month on Alabama's schedule? Let us know in the comments on social media!

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