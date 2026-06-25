Kalen DeBoer Explains Why Alabama's 2027 Recruiting Class is Smaller

National Signing Day is still more than seven months away, allowing plenty of time for things to change, but with the way things currently stand, Alabama is going to have a much smaller recruiting class than normal in 2027.

The Crimson Tide's current 2027 class has 11 commitments. For reference, Alabama signed 27 players in 2024, 21 in 2025 and 27 in the last recruiting cycle.

Under Nick Saban, Alabama consistently signed the top talent in the nation and had top-five classes every year. Kalen DeBoer kept up the pace as he now enters his third full season as the Crimson Tide's head coach, but. in a radio appearance on Thursday on the "Martin Houston Show," DeBoer explained Alabama's philosophy with the 2027 class.

"We’re never comfortable," DeBoer said. "We’re just continuing to push. We have to do things, make decisions that sometimes aren’t popular just as far as going a certain route with things. You take what you have, and you maximize it.

"If we were just loading up with a whole new freshman class, someone’s got to leave. All these guys we’ve invested time in, we’re recruiting over. There’s gonna be attrition, you’ve got to plan for that. There’s going to be guys that are just getting beat out and want to go find a place… We want to keep developing these guys, keep working with what we have, and hopefully our retention is what it is to where you get these older teams at some point and you get these guys who play a lot of snaps, and not just a lot of snaps but a lot of snaps together."

With the transfer portal, new eligibility rules of all players getting five years within a five-year window, there is not as high of a need for true freshmen as Alabama naviagtes roster construction. DeBoer is confident in his staff and the way they're building the program.

"I’d love to take them all," DeBoer said during the interview. "I feel we have the staff that has the ability. We’ve shown that the last couple years, that we can recruit with the best of them. Our program is as attractive as any. We’re coming off a playoff run this year. Recruiting off of that is really easier than what we did the year before when there was second guessing and questionable things like that. We’re continuing to pave our way. Just gonna continue to keep focused on ourselves. That’s the way you’ve got to do it, not getting caught up in what’s going on outside. Stick to the plan and keep executing.”

Alabama's 2027 Recruiting Class

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