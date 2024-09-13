Alabama Baseball Announces 2025 SEC Schedule: Roll Call, September 13, 2024
The Southeastern Conference released the league's 2025 baseball schedules on Thursday.
Alabama baseball opens SEC play at Texas A&M on March 14 as one of its five road series. Like softball, the Crimson Tide baseball team will also host the Oklahoma Sooners for a series their first year in the league. The Tide will wrap up the regular season at Florida from May 15-17 with the SEC Tournament back in Hoover, Alabama the next weekend.
Alabama will not meet with Arkansas, Kentucky, Ole Miss, South Carolina, or Texas during the 2025 regular season. See the Tide's 2025 SEC series down below. The full schedule and game times will be released at a later date.
2025 Alabama Baseball SEC Home Series
- Tennessee (March 21-23)
- Oklahoma (March 28-30)
- Mississippi State (April 11-13)
- Missouri (April 25-27)
- Georgia (May 9-11)
2025 Alabama Baseball SEC Away Series
- Texas A&M (March 14-16)
- Auburn (April 4-6)
- LSU (April 17-19)
- Vanderbilt (May 2-4)
- Florida (May 15-17)
Did You Notice?
- Athletic dining hall worker Aida Archer was honored as this week's "Rare Tide" recipient by the Alabama football team.
- Alabama gymnastics held media day with all the team's new freshmen.
- Former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa left Thursday night's Miami Dolphins game against the Buffalo Bills with a concussion. Before the injury, Tagovailoa was 17 of 25 for 145 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions. You can watch his lone touchdown below.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
September 13, 1989: Cecil "Hootie" Ingram, a former star football and baseball player for the Crimson Tide from 1951-54, was named Alabama’s new athletic director.
September 13, 1990: AJ McCarron was born in Mobile.
September 13, 2008: Quarterback John Parker Wilson passed for 215 yards and two touchdowns and became the Crimson Tide's all-time leader in total offense as Alabama crushed Western Kentucky 41-7. The offense tallied 557 yards, the most by Alabama since gaining 644 against LSU in 1989.
September 13, 2010: Trent Richardson appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated. The headline "Opening Statements" was about Week 1 of the college football season.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“I thought Tech people drank a better brand of whiskey than this.” — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant after picking up a bottle that had been thrown at him from the Georgia Tech stands.