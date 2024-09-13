Former Alabama Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa Suffers Head Injury During Thursday Night Football
Former Alabama and current Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa left his Thursday Night Game against the Buffalo Bills after suffering a head injury on a fourth down scramble in the third quarter. He was immediately ruled out with a suspected concussion.
Tagovailoa has a history of head injuries, suffering at least two concussions during the 2022 season. He made it a focus to be smarter about impact in 2023 and started in all 17 games for Miami and leading the team to the playoffs. Unfortunately, Tagovailoa suffered his injury during the second game of the Dolphins season in the middle of a blowout to a division rival.
His night concludes 17/25 passing for 145 yards and three interceptions with one touchdown and he leaves the Dolphins in a late 31-10 hole.
Normal concussions range anywhere from 7-21 days to recover from, however questions will swirl around Tagovailoa's long-term health after the latest injury before even having a complete diagnosis. The Dolphins turned to Skylar Thompson to take the remaining reps in the game, but may look elsewhere if Tagovailoa is sidelined for an extended period.
Tagovailoa signed a four-year, $212.4 million contract extension with $167.1 million guaranteed in July after leading the organization to the playoffs in 2023.