Bama Central

Alabama Baseball Signs 16 Players to 2025 Class: Roll Call, November 23, 2024

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Hunter De Siver

May 21 2024; Hoover, AL, USA; Alabama head coach Rob Vaughn watches his team play against South Carolina at the Hoover Met on the opening day of the SEC Tournament.
May 21 2024; Hoover, AL, USA; Alabama head coach Rob Vaughn watches his team play against South Carolina at the Hoover Met on the opening day of the SEC Tournament. / Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK

Head coach Rob Vaughn and the Alabama baseball program officially signed 16 players to its 2025 class on Friday. Here's a list of every player accompanied by their position and where they are from.

  • Caleb Barnett, INF/RHP, Mountain Brook, Ala.
  • Garret Carter, RHP, Allen, Texas
  • Joe Chiarodo, OF/RHP, Edwardsville, Ill.
  • Colton Cross, RHP, Arp, Texas
  • Gage Goldman, LHP, Victoria, Texas
  • Eric Hines, OF/RHP, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
  • Ma'Kale Holden, RHP/INF, Alabaster, Ala.
  • Zack Johnson, C, Madison, Ala.
  • Chase Kroberger, OF, Moorestown, N.J.
  • Ross Lindsey, LHP, Natchitoches, La.
  • Nash Pires, INF/RHP, Pace, Fla.
  • Andrew Purdy, INF, Cartersville, Ga.
  • Will Rhine, INF, Bel Air, Md.
  • Luke Smyers, LHP, Henrico, Va.
  • Evan Taylor, INF/RHP, Ocean City, N.J.
  • Myles Upchurch, RHP, Odenton, Md.

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:

  • NCAA Cross Country Championship, Madison, Wis., Women 9:20 a.m. CT; Men 10:10 a.m. CT, ESPNU

Crimson Tide Results:

  • Swimming and diving at Georgia Invitational: After three days of competition, the Crimson Tide finished in third place in the men's (649.5 points) and women's (669 points) in the team standings.
  • Volleyball: South Carolina 3, Alabama 0

Did You Notice?

  • Former Alabama standout running back Josh Jacobs narrated an Alabama football hype video, previewing the Crimson Tide's road matchup against Oklahoma. This is certainly a fitting choice, as Jacobs, who often split carries at Alabama, broke out during the 2018 SEC Championship and CFP semifinal game against the Sooners.
  • Here's a full recap video of No. 8 Alabama basketball's 100-87 victory over No. 25 Illinois in the C.M. Newton Classic on Wednesday night in Birmingham, Ala.
  • Alabama men's women's cross country had its last practices before the NCAA Championships.

On This Day in Crimson Tide History:

November 23, 1945: No. 3 Alabama was offered, and accepted, a Rose Bowl invitation to meet the winner of the Southern California-UCLA game. Reportedly, the Rose Bowl's top choice from the East was No. 1 Army, which wouldn’t accept a bowl invitation. (Alabama eventually defeated USC 34-14 to finish 10-0).

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day: 

"I literally could hear her screaming as soon as he caught it over everybody. I guess the rest of the crowd was, `All right, great, 5-yard gain.' And she was still yelling. The whole family was probably crying.” — AJ McCarron on his mother after completing a pass to his little brother Corey on his final drive in his last game at Bryant-Denny Stadium on this date in 2013 (a 49-0 victory over Chattanooga).

Check us out on:

We'll leave you with this:

Published
Hunter De Siver
HUNTER DE SIVER

Hunter De Siver is a graduate from the University of Alabama, earning a degree in sports media. During his time in Tuscaloosa, Hunter distributed articles covering Alabama football, basketball, and baseball for WVUA 23 TV and discussed these topics on Tide 100.9 FM. Hunter also generated articles highlighting Crimson Tide products in the NFL and NBA for BamaCentral. Since graduation, he's been contributing a plethora of NFL and NBA stories for FanNation and is a staff writer at MizzouCentral, Cowbell Corner and is back at BamaCentral.

Home/All Things Bama