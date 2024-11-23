Alabama Baseball Signs 16 Players to 2025 Class: Roll Call, November 23, 2024
Head coach Rob Vaughn and the Alabama baseball program officially signed 16 players to its 2025 class on Friday. Here's a list of every player accompanied by their position and where they are from.
- Caleb Barnett, INF/RHP, Mountain Brook, Ala.
- Garret Carter, RHP, Allen, Texas
- Joe Chiarodo, OF/RHP, Edwardsville, Ill.
- Colton Cross, RHP, Arp, Texas
- Gage Goldman, LHP, Victoria, Texas
- Eric Hines, OF/RHP, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
- Ma'Kale Holden, RHP/INF, Alabaster, Ala.
- Zack Johnson, C, Madison, Ala.
- Chase Kroberger, OF, Moorestown, N.J.
- Ross Lindsey, LHP, Natchitoches, La.
- Nash Pires, INF/RHP, Pace, Fla.
- Andrew Purdy, INF, Cartersville, Ga.
- Will Rhine, INF, Bel Air, Md.
- Luke Smyers, LHP, Henrico, Va.
- Evan Taylor, INF/RHP, Ocean City, N.J.
- Myles Upchurch, RHP, Odenton, Md.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- NCAA Cross Country Championship, Madison, Wis., Women 9:20 a.m. CT; Men 10:10 a.m. CT, ESPNU
Crimson Tide Results:
- Swimming and diving at Georgia Invitational: After three days of competition, the Crimson Tide finished in third place in the men's (649.5 points) and women's (669 points) in the team standings.
- Volleyball: South Carolina 3, Alabama 0
Did You Notice?
- Former Alabama standout running back Josh Jacobs narrated an Alabama football hype video, previewing the Crimson Tide's road matchup against Oklahoma. This is certainly a fitting choice, as Jacobs, who often split carries at Alabama, broke out during the 2018 SEC Championship and CFP semifinal game against the Sooners.
- Here's a full recap video of No. 8 Alabama basketball's 100-87 victory over No. 25 Illinois in the C.M. Newton Classic on Wednesday night in Birmingham, Ala.
- Alabama men's women's cross country had its last practices before the NCAA Championships.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
November 23, 1945: No. 3 Alabama was offered, and accepted, a Rose Bowl invitation to meet the winner of the Southern California-UCLA game. Reportedly, the Rose Bowl's top choice from the East was No. 1 Army, which wouldn’t accept a bowl invitation. (Alabama eventually defeated USC 34-14 to finish 10-0).
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"I literally could hear her screaming as soon as he caught it over everybody. I guess the rest of the crowd was, `All right, great, 5-yard gain.' And she was still yelling. The whole family was probably crying.” — AJ McCarron on his mother after completing a pass to his little brother Corey on his final drive in his last game at Bryant-Denny Stadium on this date in 2013 (a 49-0 victory over Chattanooga).