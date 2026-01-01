Alabama Set to Hire Former Assistant Under Kane Wommack: Roll Call

Ahead of the Rose Bowl, Alabama football ended 2025 in style, as the Crimson Tide is set to hire South Alabama linebackers coach Cameron Cleminson as an assistant.

Cleminson is expected to work with the outside linebackers. Alabama's WOLF linebackers are currently coached by Christian Robinson, who has been with the team since last season.

Cleminson has been at South Alabama for the past three seasons, including 2023 (as a graduate assistant), when Crimson Tide defensive coordinator Kane Wommack was the Jaguars' coach.

Cleminson went to South Alabama after two seasons on staff at Cincinnati. He helped guide the Bearcats to an undefeated 2021 season which resulted in an American Athletic Conference Championship and appearance in the College Football Playoff semifinal — which resulted in a 27-6 win for the Crimson Tide.

This is Alabama's second addition to its coaching staff, as Auburn wide receivers coach Derrick Nix is expected to fill JaMarcus Shephard's role after he took the head coach job at Oregon State.

Here is your Roll Call for Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026

Wednesday's Scores:

No results

Thursday's Crimson Tide Schedule:

Women's basketball at No. 3 South Carolina, Columbia, S.C., 1 p.m. CT, SECN+

SEC News:

2025 Was A Year of Growth, Disappointment for Mizzou Athletics

How Clark Lea Will Remember the 2025 Vanderbilt Football Team

Did You Notice?

For those attending the Rose Bowl, Dodger Stadium was added as a shuttle service option.

Just Announced: New Dodger Stadium Shuttle Operation has been added for the 2026 @rosebowlgame🌹 For more information, please visit https://t.co/ZKyiQ3ct1C pic.twitter.com/8eyzXpYbte — Rose Bowl Stadium (@RoseBowlStadium) December 31, 2025

Former Alabama cornerback Trevon Diggs was claimed by the Green Bay Packers. He was released by the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday, and now he joins Crimson Tide product Xavier McKinney in Green Bay's secondary, along with former UA running back Josh Jacobs.

Sources: #Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs is joining the #Packers. An addition before the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/m38LV15g4z — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 31, 2025

Former Alabama defensive lineman Christian Barmore is facing a domestic assault charges following an incident from August.

New England Patriots star defensive tackle Christian Barmore is facing a domestic assault charge, according to court documents out of Attleborough District Court.

Details: https://t.co/eVdBhhMCCq pic.twitter.com/yDb6UncsfM — WCVB-TV Boston (@WCVB) December 31, 2025

Crimson Tide legend Derrick Henry was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week after rushing for 216 yards and four touchdowns during the Baltimore Ravens wins over the Green Bay Packers.

Former Alabama basketball forward Brandon Miller tallied a season-high 33 points in a loss to the Golden State Warriors.

On This Day in Crimson Tide History:

January 1, 1967: Derrick Thomas was born in Miami, Fla.

January 1, 1979: In a No. 1 vs. No. 2 meeting at the Sugar Bowl, Alabama’s defense made the iconic goal-line stand against Penn State to help preserve a 14-7 victory. Linebacker Barry Krauss' tackle of Nittany Lion running back Mike Guman highlighted the stand, leading to Krauss being named game MVP. The Crimson Tide scored on a touchdown pass from Jeff Rutledge to Bruce Bolton, and on a third-down run by Major Ogilvie.

January 1, 1997: Gene Stallings went out a winner in his final game at Alabama as linebacker Dwayne Rudd returned an interception 88 yards for the go-ahead score to give the 16th-ranked Crimson Tide a 17-14 victory over No. 15 Michigan in the Outback Bowl.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"You’d better pass."

— Marty Lyons to Penn State quarterback Chuck Fusina before the Crimson Tide completed the goal-line stand on this date in 1979.

Check us Out On:

We'll Leave You with This:

Some stages need no introduction 🏟️🌹 pic.twitter.com/7NBkWuDd9G — Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) January 1, 2026

Read More: