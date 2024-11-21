Alabama Basketball Bounces Back in Birmingham on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's have a lot of fun on a Thursday on "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" as Mason Woods joins the program to talk about Alabama basketball's big win over the Illinois Fighting Illini in the CM Newton classic.
The program opens by discussing the game and the arena as the CM Newton Classic has turned into one of the premiere events to look forward to on the Alabama basketball calendar. Unfortunately the SEC Network made an error in programming preventing Alabama fans from seeing the start of the game, Woods describes his frustrations with the broadcast as we set the scene for the game.
The discussion then turns athlete by athlete as we evaluate each Crimson Tide player's performance. Forward Grant Nelson nearly had a career-high scoring night but opened the game with three straight 3-point shots. How did Illinois defend him and was that the smartest decision?
Alabama guard Mark Sears was held scoreless for the first time since his days at Ohio but Alabama still scored 100 points and won. Should the fans be concerned with Sears' performance?
The Crimson Tide won largely because of newcomers LaBaron Philon and Aden Holloway. How did the two guards play and are they exceeding preseason expectations?
We keep the conversation going by talking about the Alabama bigs as Cliff Omoruyi struggled with foul trouble but Aiden Sherrell got more minutes.
