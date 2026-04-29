Nate Oats Updates 2026-27 Roster Construction at Regions Tradition

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Alabama basketball finds themselves in familiar territory. The Crimson Tide saw multiple players enter the transfer portal, has two two players in the NBA Draft pool and despite the roster turnover has high expectations for year eight under head coach Nate Oats.

Oats spent time playing golf at the Regions Tradition on Wednesday, in the middle of a week that included recruiting in Atlanta and being a soccer dad in Montgomery, but updated every single roster spot as he and his staff rebuild for the next season.

"We're actually super excited about the roster," Oats said. "If you look at the games we lost last year, a lot of it was due to our defensive rebounding. I just didn't think we were big enough. We lacked size, particularly at the wing spot, at the interior at the four, even when [Aiden] Sherrell would have to come out, even at the five. I think we kind of hit what was important to us. We got some interior size at all the spots. All four guys that play that - you know, Keitenn's [Bristow] been working really hard. He's put on a lot of weight.



Henry [Barrera] sent me a video of him yesterday. He looks great. Everything that was wrong with him, his legs look great. He's getting back to where - similar to what we did with Houston [Mallette] the year before. He came in with all the knee injuries and couldn't really move and wasn't athletic enough to play in the SEC, and I thought he had a great year this year. I thought Clark [Holter] and Henry did a great job with Houston. I think they're doing similar with Keitenn. He's looking good. He's putting on weight, and obviously, with Brandon [Garrison] and Drew [Fielder], they're both skilled, can shoot, they've got size, can defend and rebound, and then super excited about Jmar too. You know his brother played for me; I've talked to his brother. Jmar's [Jamarion Davis-Fleming] not quite as big as Javion [Davis-Fleming] was, but he's big, he's strong, he's athletic, he plays hard. And then our wings and guards are all big too.



We've kind of looked at the guys we're bringing in from high school. Jaxon's [Richardson] probably the most athletic kid I've ever coached. Defensive rebounding's been an issue for us, and he does that at a high level. His shot's really improved as well. So I think he can help us. Qayden Samuels is a big, strong, skilled kid on the perimeter. Cole's [Cloer] put on 20-25 pounds since high school already. He's kind of had the advantage of being in college for a semester at N.C. State. Then, Tarris [Bouie], we'll get an opportunity to be with him at USA Basketball. We'll see how that probably goes, but I'm super excited to do that too. My summer's packed. We've done a really good job in the portal. I think Preston's the best in the business at what he does. He's proved it again. We're happy with where the roster's at. We're excited to get all the guys on campus. They come at the end of May, beginning of June, and then I'll get back from USA Basketball, and they'll already be going, but we'll kind of sort through that, so excited for what the spring and summer holds for us."

Oats addressed every player without a question mark beside his name, but was asked to clarify the uncertain status of Aden Holloway, Amari Allen and Collins Onyejiaka as each have unique circumstances lingering through the offseason.

Onyejiaka was sidelined last season with a cardiac medical issue that limited him to just two games last season. He scored two points and hauled in six rebounds in 10 minutes of action.

"We don't have a final update on Collins," Oats said on the redshirt freshman. "With what he's had to go through with the heart procedure, obviously, you're dealing with a heart. You don't want to -- worst-case scenario could be really bad. You kind of proceed with caution on this. Even the first time we had the procedure, it didn't take right. There's a ramp-up, and then he's got to get cleared. He's not cleared. We won't know that until sometime this summer.



"If you're one of our guys, you're one of our guys. He is on scholarship. We're gonna make sure, regardless of what happens -- cleared or not -- he's gonna be on scholarship with us. We're not a program that's gonna throw somebody to the curb just because they have a medical condition or something like that. But we are hoping that he does get cleared and continues to play for us."

Allen has a more exciting circumstance to embrace as the rising sophomore is participating in next month's NBA Combine. Allen averaged 11.4 points, with 6.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists as a true freshman and is considered a late first round prospect. The 6-foot-7 wing could play his way into even better draft stock with a strong showing in Chicago.

“I actually went up and watched him work out yesterday,” Oats said. “Here’s my philosophy on all this, it’s win-win-win all around. I’ve said this with every one of our guys. I remember talking to Primo about it, Clowney about it. If you play well enough to get drafted, we did a great job, we’re gonna use it with all the next recruits. Which we currently are. Primo, Clowney, Kira, all these guys that left after the first year they could leave. If Amari plays well enough that he’s gonna be top half of the first round, we did a great job with him, and we’re gonna use that will all these kids moving forward. Great for him and his family, shoot.

“The fact that we’ve been able to pay players the way we do in college, I think the product on the floor is way better in college because of it. I think the product in the NBA is gonna get better, because guys have to be ready on all fronts before they go, or you just don’t have to go. Hopefully, he does great. He’s getting better, I watched him work out yesterday. If we get a chance to coach him for another year, great too. Whatever happens, happens. I’m gonna be super happy for him, he’s gonna be one of the best players in college basketball for us if we get him, or he’s gonna be a guy that, in one year, outdid all the rankings. He was not McDonald’s [All-American] or any of that stuff, and shot right up. We’re win-win-win on all fronts on that.”

Holloway's circumstances are a bit murkier as the veteran guard faces legal problems off the court as he was arrested in May. Oats said he was keeping his spot in the program, but has open scholarships if the senior's legal issues keep him from returning to the team.

“So obviously that’s the looming question,” Oats said. “Super talented player. There’s a lot of stuff we have to sort through on the legal side of things before we get to that question. Go back to, as we were sorting through this with our staff, let’s control what we can control. We don’t have any control over that.

“We’re gonna let that play out, and there will be a scholarship open still once that all clears. Hopefully he’s able to get through that with a positive outcome, but we have to let the legal process play through on that before we decide anything.”

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