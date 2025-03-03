Alabama Basketball Collapses Late Against Vols on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's have a lot of fun on a Monday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez as we break down Alabama's loss to Tennessee in Knoxville, the first day of spring practice in Tuscaloosa and the Elimination Chamber.
We open the show on the voicemail line reacting to the Crimson Tide's collapse in Knoxville and discuss what went wrong. Does the Crimson Tide respect winning enough to reach the goals they've set for themselves? Two scenarios put doubt in our minds as the Tide still hasn't defeated Tennessee since 2021.
The voicemail line offers opinion on the Crimson Tide's chances to make a Final Four or win a national championship.
The conversation moves from basketball into spring football. What are the biggest questions surrounding the Crimson Tide entering head coach Kalen DeBoer's second year? Who will play quarterback? Will the spring game look like year's past? We discuss the offensive line and the biggest question on the Crimson Tide defense.
The show ends with the Elimination Chamber from the weekend as the most shocking storyline in the history of wrestling unfolded before our eyes.
