Alabama Basketball Debuting Throwback Uniforms With a Twist: Roll Call

Alabama basketball will be in new uniforms on Saturday when the program takes on South Carolina. The Crimson Tide will wear similar uniforms as the prior season's thowbacks with a modern Alabame elephant on the shorts.

“They broke them out after practice. [Latrell] Wrightsell kind of did the promo,” Oats said. “… I think they’re pretty cool. Trelly kept talking about, ‘We’re bringing the ones back from when (Erwin Dudley) played.’ It looked like the shorts were a little shorter like back when I played, like I had.

“They said, ‘Maybe we’ll play a lot harder like they played in the ‘80s.’ I think that count was made, too. They did play hard in the ‘80s. I gave them a Larry Bird quote today, too. So, we had a lot of ‘80s and ‘90s references.”

"Leadership is getting players to believe in you. You can tell a teammate you're ready to play as tough as your able to. You better go out there and do it. Players will see right through a phony and they can tell when you're not giving it all you've got. Leadership is diving for a loose ball, getting the crowd involved, getting other players involved, being able to take it as well as dish it out. It's the only way you're going to get respect from the players." Larry Bird

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Saturday, February 14, 2026

Starting the tournament off right with a Bama win!🔥#RollTide | #AlabamaAdaptedAthletics pic.twitter.com/szFYG8l2i6 — UA Adapted Athletics (@alabamaadapted) February 13, 2026

Former Crimson Tide track and field star Khaleb McRae set a national record in teh men's 400m at the Tyson Invitational, finishing in 44.52. McRae's time ties Michael Norman for 2nd fastest indoor time ever.

Watch Khaleb McRae 🇺🇸 fly to a massive 44.52s over 400m at the Tyson Invitational!🔥



A new US Record and potentially a World Record if ratified.pic.twitter.com/hu2Ii7i1l5 — Track & Field Gazette (@TrackGazette) February 13, 2026

Alabama Crimson Tide Friday results:

Alabama Crimson Tide Saturday schedule:

Track and field at Music City Challenge, Nashville, Tennessee, All day

Track and field at David Hemery Valentine Invite, Boston, All day

Track and field at Tiger Paw Invitational, Clemson, South Carolina, All day

Women's tennis vs. Minnesota, Minneapolis, Minnesota, 3 p.m.

Softball vs. Liberty, Tuscaloosa, Alabama, 11 a.m., SEC Network+

Baseball vs. Washington State, Tuscaloosa, Alabama, 12 p.m., SEC Network+

Softball vs. Purdue, Tuscaloosa, Alabama, 1 p.m., SEC Network+

Men's Basketball vs. South Carolina, Tuscaloosa, Alabama 7:30 p.m., SEC Network

Countdown to Alabama Football's 2026 season opener

203 days

On this date in Alabama Crimson Tide history:

February 14, 1913: Legendary baseball broadcaster Mel Allen was born.

February 14, 1931: While implementing his "Notre Dame Box Offense" during spring drills, new head coach Frank Thomas noted the impressive speed of the Alabama backs. The Tide had five who could run the 100 in 10.0 seconds flat, said Thomas. Johnny Cain, Hillman Holley and Chesty Mosley were being pushed by two speedy rookies, Howard Chappel and Joe Causey. – Bryant Museum

February 14, 1998: Mack Wilson was born in Montgomery, Ala.

Alabama Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

I tell young players who want to be coaches, who think they can put up with all the headaches and heartaches: Can you live without it? If you can live without it, don't get in it." – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

We'll Leave You With This...

Check us out on: