Alabama Head to Oxford, A-Day and Softball Season Preview on The Joe Gaither Show

Let's fire up a Wednesday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez and Katie Windham as we talk about tonight's SEC basketball game between Alabama and Ole Miss, dicuss the possibilities for the Crimson Tide's spring football event and get Windham to tell us about Alabama softball's opening weekend.

The program begins with basketball as the Crimson Tide will play its first game since Charles Bediako was ruled ineligible. Can Alabama go into Oxford and beat a struggling Ole Miss team that stylistically challenges the Crimson Tide? Ole Miss has two elite rebounders in the front court, who has to step up for Alabama to keep them off the glass? We discuss and predict tonight's game as Nate Oats tries to win his third consecutive game.

We transition to the voicemail line where we're asked about Alabama's A-Day. We discuss last season's A-Day, why it didn't work, and what could happen this season. Windham comes onto the show and give her take on the spring game and absolutely nails the date as the University of Alabama announced A-Day just after we finished recording.

Lastly, the show gets into Alabama softball as Windham discusses what may be different in this year's team. Does the team have home run power throughout the lineup? What did Windham see from freshman Vic Moten? Will Jocelyn Briski be hurt for very long? Windham discusses last weekend and sets up the upcoming home opener as the Crimson Tide hosts Purdue, Liberty and Georgia Southern in the Easton Bama Bash.

