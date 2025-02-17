Alabama Basketball Disappoints at Home on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's have fun on a Monday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" as Mason Woods joins the show to talk about Alabama's loss to Auburn in The Iron Bowl of Basketball. We're joined by Philip Dison to talk about camping out at Coleman Coliseum and we take our first live phone call.
The program opens with an initial reaction to Alabama's loss to Auburn in Saturday's marquee matchup. The Crimson Tide failed to convert buckets at the rim and at the free throw line which doomed Alabama in such a tight game. Would Alabama win that game if they played again today? What does the mistakes say about the Crimson Tide's ability to play with the best teams in America?
We welcome Philip Dison into the program who camped out at Coleman Coliseum for the weekend. Dison tells us how the students spent their time while waiting on College GameDay and how they kept warm and fed while waiting on the festivities to begin.
The show continues by discussing the Crimson Tide starting lineup and identifying a change that might benefit the team. Is Mark Sears the best option to play point guard for the team?
The show gets its first live phone call! Call (205)462-7340 Extension 800 to leave your thoughts in a voicemail and you'll be featured on the show or join us live on Mondays at 3 p.m. and Tuesday-Friday at 8 a.m. CT.
