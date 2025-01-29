Alabama Basketball Faces Difficult Road Test on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's have a blast on a Wednesday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods as we look at Alabama basketball's game against Mississippi State on Wednesday night. We also discuss the Senior Bowl as Jalen Milroe and Kalen DeBoer made headlines in Mobile.
The program opens by discussing Nate Oats and his press conference comments from Tuesday. Oats complimented Mark Sears for his practice the last two days but declined to indicate who will start in Starkville.
What does Alabama need to focus on in Starkville to get a much-need win on the road as they face an impossibly challenging stretch of the schedule?
Read More: Why It Will Be 'Ridiculously Hard' for Alabama Basketball to Defeat Mississippi State
After putting basketball to bed we discuss the Senior Bowl in Mobile as former Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe stood out among the other gun-slingers at the event on the first day but still had reported struggles. Additionally, Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer was on-hand for the first day of practice and discussed potentially hiring Ryan Grubb, what he's excited about in Ty Simpson and how things have changed inside the program since the season concluded.
The show can be seen on the BamaCentral YouTube channel. Keep up with each show on YouTube,Facebook and Twitter. Shows can also be heard on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon.