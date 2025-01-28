Mark Sears Moves Forward and First Day of Senior Bowl on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's fire up a Tuesday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods as we put the weekend Mark Sears situation to bed, discuss the opening day of the Senior Bowl and the best college football games of the season.
Th show opens by welcoming Woods back from a long weekend and resetting the Sears situation for him to react to. We continue the conversation by reading and discussing Sears' mother's statement form Monday supporting the coaching staff and her son simultaneously.
We put our finishing touches on the situation and start moving ahead to tomorrow's matchup between Alabama and Mississippi State as the Crimson Tide faces arguably the toughest portion of its schedule next.
Read More: Nate Oats: Sears Had Best Two Consecutive Days of Practice 'Since He's Been Here'
After talking basketball we head down to Mobile as the Senior Bowl opens on Tuesday. Who is participating for the Crimson Tide and how will the Alabama quarterback perform? Will Jalen Milroe see his draft stock surge with a strong week in Mobile?
