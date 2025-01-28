Bama Central

Mark Sears Moves Forward and First Day of Senior Bowl on The Joe Gaither Show

Let's put the Mark Sears situation to bed and move ahead on The Joe Gaither Show | Episode 361: Jan. 29, 2025.

Joe Gaither

JG SHOW
JG SHOW / JG Sho

Let's fire up a Tuesday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods as we put the weekend Mark Sears situation to bed, discuss the opening day of the Senior Bowl and the best college football games of the season.

Th show opens by welcoming Woods back from a long weekend and resetting the Sears situation for him to react to. We continue the conversation by reading and discussing Sears' mother's statement form Monday supporting the coaching staff and her son simultaneously.

We put our finishing touches on the situation and start moving ahead to tomorrow's matchup between Alabama and Mississippi State as the Crimson Tide faces arguably the toughest portion of its schedule next.

Read More: Nate Oats: Sears Had Best Two Consecutive Days of Practice 'Since He's Been Here'

After talking basketball we head down to Mobile as the Senior Bowl opens on Tuesday. Who is participating for the Crimson Tide and how will the Alabama quarterback perform? Will Jalen Milroe see his draft stock surge with a strong week in Mobile?

The show can be seen on the BamaCentral YouTube channel. Keep up with each show on YouTube,Facebook and Twitter. Shows can also be heard on SpotifyApple Podcasts, and Amazon.

Alabama On SI

Alabama Beats LSU But Mark Sears Sits the Second Half on The Joe Gaither Show

Nate Oats Provides Update on Derrion Reid Ahead of Mississippi State Matchup

Three Alabama Storylines to Watch For During Senior Bowl Week

Published
Joe Gaither
JOE GAITHER

My name is Joe Gaither, I am a native of Chattanooga, Tenn., and a 2018 graduate of the University of Alabama. I have a strong passion for sports and giving a voice to the underserved. Feel free to email me at joegaither6@icloud.com for tips, story ideas or comments.

Home/All Things Bama