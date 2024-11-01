Alabama Basketball Hires Brady Goka as Coordinator of Scouting and Analytics: Roll Call, November 1, 2024
Alabama basketball is promoting from within. Head coach Nate Oats announced the hiring of Brady Goka as coordinator of scouting and analytics. Goka continues his tenure in Tuscaloosa after working as a student manager and a graduate assistant for the Crimson Tide for the last four seasons.
"I am excited to bring Brady on full-time because he has been vital in our success over recent years,” Oats said in a press release. “Brady is a relentless worker that helps us in many different areas starting when he was a manager and a graduate assistant for the last four seasons. We are excited that he will be staying in Tuscaloosa.”
Brady Goka Bio
- Primarily responsible for assisting with Bamalytics, charting live in-game stats and creating postgame reports
- Provided offensive analysis reports for Nate Oats and that coaching staff that ranked in the top-30 for adjusted offensive efficiency from 2020-24
- Assisted former assistant coach Charlie Henry with the defensive scouts when the Crimson Tide had the No. 3 adjusted defensive efficiency in the country in 2021 and 2023
- Spent the first two years at Alabama as a student manager (2020-22) before moving up as a graduate assistant from 2022-24
- Coaching Experience:
- 2022-24: Alabama, Graduate Assistant
- 2020-22: Student Manager, Alabama
- 2019-20: Student Manager, Michigan State Basketball
- 2018-19: Reese High School (Mich.), Assistant Varsity Coach
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule
- Women's Tennis in Roberta Alison Fall Classic, Tuscaloosa, All Day
- Men's Tennis at Georgia Tech, Atlanta, Doubles: 8 a.m., Singles: 9 a.m.
- Cross Country at SEC Championships, College Station, Texas, Women 9:08 a.m. CT / Men 9:45 a.m. CT, SEC Network
- Volleyball at Texas A&M, College Station, Texas, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network+
Crimson Tide Results
No events scheduled
Did You Notice?
- Alabama basketball forward Grant Nelson was named to the Karl Malone Award Watch List
- Running back Jam Miller, linebacker Deontae Lawson and punter James Burnip were named the Alabama football student-athletes of the week.
- Former Alabama standout Quinnen Williams had 1.5 sacks and four quarterback hurries, including this play which led to a fumble recovery for the Jets in their 21-13 win over the Texans on Thursday night.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
November 1, 1986: Bobby Humphrey set an SEC record by rushing for 284 yards on 30 carries in a league game, during a 38-3 win over Mississippi State in Starkville. His 300-all purpose yards set a Crimson Tide single game record as well.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"To be honest with you, I hope we elect to kick ass."—Nick Saban on this day in 2018 when asked what he’ll elect to do if the Crimson Tide wins the coin toss for No. 1 Alabama at No. 3 LSU