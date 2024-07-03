Alabama Basketball Transfer Breakdown with Blake Byler on The Joe Gaither Show
It was a fun Wednesday on "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" as basketball expert Blake Byler joined the program to talk about his latest summer project. Byler has been spending each week breaking down the incoming players for the upcoming Crimson Tide basketball season. He's halfway done with his series and has finished with all four transfers so it's a great time to pick his brain about four unique members of the Alabama roster.
Byler highlights Houston Mallette, Aden Holloway, Chris Youngblood and Cliff Omoruyi as each transfer took unique paths to Tuscaloosa. We go in depth on each player as each has skillsets that are valuable in the Nate Oats system.
The program dives into the most underrated of the four transfers and what each player will do for the returning players like Mark Sears and Grant Nelson.
Byler highlights his next four weeks as he continues on his project with the four incoming freshman. We get a proper tease on Thursday's cover which will look at Derrion Reid while also looking ahead to Aiden Sherrell, LaBaron Philon and Naas Cunningham.
Unfortunately, the episode was recorded on Wednesday morning when there was no news about Alabama basketball's third assistant coach. Ironically the Crimson Tide hired Brian Adams shortly after recording, filling out the Crimson Tide coaching staff.
