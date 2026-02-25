Alabama Basketball Welcomes Bulldogs to Coleman on The Joe Gaither Show

Let's fire up a Wednesday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez as we discuss what went wrong for Alabama baseball against Southern Miss, the basketball team welcoming the Mississippi State Bulldogs and future Crimson Tide football schedules as it relates to Ohio State.

The program opens with Alabama baseball as the Crimson Tide lost 14-4 to Southern Miss on Tuesday night. Fernandez details what went wrong for Rob Vaughn's side. How has the Crimson Tide performed through just two weeks of action in 2026?

We transition from baseball into basketball where the Crimson Tide is hosting the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Wednesday. Who will guard Josh Hubbard? What did Labaron Philon learn from last week's matchup against Darius Acuff Jr.? We discuss the most interesting comments from Nate Oats on Tuesday and talk about what we want to see from Aiden Sherrell in Coleman Coliseum.

Lastly, the show discusses football as we circle back to our schedule conversation. Ohio State athletic director Ross Bjork made a strong comment in favor of keeping the Alabama-Ohio State game on the schedule in 2027 and 2028. We endorse Bjork's comments and make a guess on what Alabama will do with its future schedules. Would you rather see Alabama play marquee Power Four opponents or play non-conference matchups as heavy favorites?

The show concludes and we remind you that Hunter De Siver will join us tomorrow to talk about his feature on Amari Allen and the Alabama basketball game against Mississippi State.

