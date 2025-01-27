Alabama Beats LSU But Mark Sears Sits the Second Half on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's have a lot of fun on Monday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" as we're joined by Jenna Clary from "the10outof10pod" to talk about Alabama's win over LSU and the drama that emerged after the victory with the Crimson Tide's best player, Mark Sears.
The conversation kicks off by acknowledging Alabama's 80-73 win over LSU. The Crimson Tide were surprised on the glass and out rebounded by the Tigers, which kept the visitors in the game. Alabama turned up the second half defense and made sure the game went in their favor. How important was it to protect home court?
The conversation then turns to Mark Sears as the senior guard was benched for the second half. Sears was visibly upset over the decision on the sideline so we look back into the first half and conjure guesses as to why he was benched.
Alabama was able to emerge victorious despite sitting Sears thanks to a strong effort by Aden Holloway off the bench. What does it say about the Crimson Tide that they can sit their stars to send a message and still win?
