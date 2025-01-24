Alabama Hoops Looking For Third Straight on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's close down the week with a Friday episode of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" as we preview tomorrow's Alabama-LSU basketball game, discuss the SEC as a whole, look at Josh Pate's final power rankings and go off the rails talking about tampering in college football.
The program opens with basketball discussion as the Crimson Tide will play host to the LSU Tigers on Saturday. Can Alabama take it's winning streak to three games and protect Coleman Coliseum? What does the coaching staff want to see out of the team against one of the bottom feeders in the league?
We make our pick for the Alabama game before turning our attention to the entire league slate for Saturday as the SEC season is nearing the halfway point.
After basketball discussion conclude we turn our attention to football as the spring calendar is nearly set. Alabama's A-Day was announced on Friday, giving us something to look forward to as we navigate the offseason. The football discussion continues with Josh Pate's final power rankings that include the Crimson Tide in the top 10 and the rumors around Ohio State that it's star wide receivers are being tampered with.
