Ty Simpson Talks How Alabama Prepared Him to be NFL 'Franchise Quarterback'

INDIANAPOLIS — In April, Ty Simpson could become the third Alabama quarterback selected in the first round of the NFL draft over the last decade.



Like Mac Jones, who was selected with the 15th overall pick in 2017, Simpson's draft stock has a cloud looming over it with questions regarding the fact that he only has one year of starting experience.

Simpson would've had opportunities to start more elsewhere, but staying with Alabama for all of his career and then not utilizing his final year of eligibility to transfer to another school to preserve his legacy with the Crimson Tide was important to him.



This week at the NFL Scouting Combine when meeting with NFL teams, Simpson is emphasizing the development he went through for all four years at Alabama, even if he only started for 15 games.

"I just told 'em, like, Alabama is the best place to get you prepared for the NFL, I fully believe that," Simpson said to reporters Friday. "I think with coach Saban's infrastructure that he implemented there, and then coach (Kalen) DeBoer coming in and keeping that same structure is super real and prepares you for the NFL better than most colleges."

Part of what Simpson believes prepared him for the NFL at Alabama is the system that offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb, along with Bill O' Brien and with Tommy Rees before that, ran. All three of his coordinators had NFL coaching experience before joining the Crimson Tide.

"(With) all the coordinators that I had before, I run an NFL-type system, it definitely prepared me for saying those long play calls, saying those checks, making sure that I get us in the the right protection," Simpson said.

Simpson believes that preparation as a signal caller is one of the areas where he grew the most in his season as a starter.

"I had command of the offense, had command of the line of scrimmage, I think that's what helped us a lot of getting us the right play call, getting us in the right check, getting us in the right protection," Simpson said.

Oct 11, 2025; Columbia, MO, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide coach Kalen DeBoer talks with quarterback Ty Simpson (15) during a timeout in the first quarter against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. | Matt Guzman/MissouriOnSI

Another one of the things that Simpson feels he picked up as the year went on was being willing to take simple, open completions.



In the first six games of the season, 33% of Simpson's passes were for short distance (0-9 yards), according to Pro Football Focus. In the final seven, that increased to 38.4.



"I think that I did a better job in the middle of the later of the year of taking completions, cutting the field in half and taking what they give me," Simpson said.

In addition to the coaching, Simpson also believes the Alabama locker room and practice field was an ideal training ground for playing professionally.

"Learning from the No. 1 overall pick (Bryce Young) and Heisman Trophy winner, going on defense, going on scout team, I got Will Anderson, Dallas Turner, Henry To'oTo'o, I got Kool-Aid (McKinstry) on one side, I got Terrion (Arnold) on the other side, there's a number of first and second-round draft picks that I went against and who I was in the locker room with," Simpson said. "The Alabama locker room was as close as a locker room in the NFL as you can get.

After four years with the Crimson Tide, Simpson believes he's ready to take the next step.

"I feel like I'm ready," Simpson said. "I'm a franchise quarterback."