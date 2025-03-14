Alabama Dances With Kentucky in Bridgestone: The Joe Gaither Show
Let's have a lot of fun on a Friday on "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods as we record from Nashville at the SEC Tournament.
The program opens with reacting to Thursday's games at Bridgestone Arena as the drama was high. The fans saw two buzzer beaters and a double-overtime game in day two of the action. What should we expect on day three?
If Alabama beats Kentucky, they'll face the winner of Missouri and Florida. Both schools beat the Crimson Tide this season, which would you rather see on semifinal Saturday?
The program takes a trip down memory lane as the SEC Tournament is plagued with a scary weather forecast.
