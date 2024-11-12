Alabama Decimates the LSU Tigers on The Joe Gaither Show
The Alabama Crimson Tide went to LSU this past weekend and dominated the Tigers in Death Valley. Let's break down the game on the Monday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods as we look at the offense and defense during part one, the special teams and off field implications in part two.
The conversation opens by discussing the Alabama offense as offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan was in his bag the entire game. We discuss the Crimson Tide's usage of its running backs as Jam Miller and Justice Haynes combined for 27 touches in the game. We discussed Jalen Milroe's performance as it was nearly perfect and then discuss the Crimson Tide's newest offensive wrinkle.
The conversation shift to the defensive end as we talk about Kane Wommack's outfit and his plan to torment the LSU offense. Domani Jackson got a special shoutout as we discussed his efforts in erasing LSU wide receiver Kyren Lacy as well as Jihaad Campbell and Deontae Lawson's performances.
Part two begins by concluding the LSU game, talking about the Alabama special teams performance and LSU coach Brian Kelly's postgame complaints involving officiating and Alabama's defensive game plan.
The conversation then moves to the greater landscape of college football and where Alabama finds themselves before turning to the hardwood and discussing Alabama's basketball game against Arkansas State.
