Alabama's Defense Deals with the Gus Bus on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's keep game week going with a Tuesday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods as he makes his triumphant return to the program. We discuss Kane Wommack's comments on Florida State's running game and decide whether Wommack was warning Alabama fans or embracing the challenge ahead.
The show begins with small NFL news and notes as Tuesday is roster deadline day across the league. We highlight Amari Coopers recent transaction as the former Crimson Tide superstar is back with his original franchise.
From there the conversation turns to Wommack's press conference on Monday where he outlines what makes Gus Malzahn's offense so challenging. Wommack highlight's the various skill position players, including Alabama-transfer Roydell Williams, discusses the presnap motions and the tempo Malzahn uses to wear out a defense. How is Wommack's defense different than the old Nick Saban defense? Will the 2025 unit be able to keep up and match Malzahn's scheme step for step?
The show invites Woods to chime in on topics from the last few days, including the SEC's 9-game scheduling policy, Alabama and Florida State's gambling line and more.
We then dive into Jaeden Roberts' availability for this weekend and our confidence in Geno VanDeMark as he assumes the right guard position. The show has been concerned about cramping with the Florida heat, but the most recent weather reports look favorable for the road team. How will Alabama play if the rain rolls into Tallahassee?
After talking extensively about the weekend's game, the show transitions into high school football as Woods details what happened over the last two weekends with the Crimson Tide commits. Jireh Edwards played on ESPN2, Xavier Griffin and Jamarion Matthews have dominated in Gainesville and a few more players were instrumental in helping their team come away with wins.
