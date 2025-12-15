Alabama Adds JUCO Defensive Back, Tuscaloosa Native to 2026 Signing Class

Alabama football added another member to its 2026 signing class in cornerback Nick Sherman on Sunday evening.

Sherman is the Crimson Tide's 24th signee, as this news comes 11 days after early national signing day.

The JUCO product was formerly at Itawamba Community College. The 6-foot-3, 190-pounder is also a Tuscaloosa native, as he went to Northridge High School.

This season at Itawamba CC, Sherman logged 24 tackles and two interceptions in eight games as a sophomore.

Sherman is the fifth defensive back in the Crimson Tide's 2026 signing class, as he joins cornerbacks Zyan Gibson and Jorden Edmonds, along with safeties Jireh Edwards and Rihyael Kelley.

Alabama's 2026 Signing Class

