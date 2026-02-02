Alabama Destroyed By Florida, Football's New Running Back on The Joe Gaither Show

Let's fire up the first February edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez as we discuss Alabama's lackluster performance against the Florida Gators and the Crimson Tide's weekend transfer portal addition.

The program begins with Alabama's basketball loss to the Florida Gators. Todd Golden's now beaten Nate Oats five straight times and scored 100 points in four of the five wins. What's made Florida so unstoppable for the Crimson Tide? We discuss the biggest takeaways from the lackluster performance and begin to adjust our expectations for the final two months of the year. Did the Gators break Alabama's will to compete again? How concerning is the performance in the grand scheme of of the program?

We talk about the final 10 games of the season and set our expectations for Alabama basketball. What is the Crimson TIde's path to a top-four seed in the SEC Tournament. Could the team still put things together and go on a tournament run? We talk hoops at length before finishing up on the voicemail line with more criticism for the current state of the program.

Next, we transition into football, where the Crimson Tide added an in-state product in a position of need. Why did Alabama need another running back? Why are people down on Khalifa Keith? The program discusses why Keith and the Crimson Tide are a fit for one another and compares his production to a 2025 running back.

Lastly, the program finishes with Doris Lemngole's record breaking performance over the weekend. We marvel at Lemngole's talent and persistence and praise the future Olympian for her accomplishments thus far.

We're so appreciative of our sponsors who make the show possible. Check out Derek Daniel State Farm in Alabama for your insurance needs. We're also proud to partner with Purple Turtle Roofing on the program. From your first call to the final nail, our mission is to make sure you feel confident, cared for, and covered, literally.

Call (205) 462-7340 Extension 800 to leave your thoughts in a voicemail, and you'll be featured on the show. You can also join us live in the comment sections Monday through Friday at 8:30 a.m. CT.

The show can be seen on the BamaCentral YouTube channel. Keep up with each show on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter. Shows can also be heard on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon.