Alabama Destroys Mercer and the SEC Championship Game on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's have a lot of fun on a Monday with "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" as we welcome Mason Woods into the show to discuss the Crimson Tide's football win over Mercer, basketball loss to Purdue and a discussion on the SEC championship game.
The show begins with Alabama's 52-7 victory over the Mercer Bears. What did we see from the game this weekend that stood out? The conversation found a home with the Crimson Tide backup quarterbacks as Ty Simpson, Dylan Lonergan and Austin Mack all got decent playing time against the Bears. Which one makes the most sense to start next year for Alabama?
The conversation then turns to Alabama's defense as the Crimson Tide forced another three turnovers. Is there a chance Alabama's playing the best defense in the nation?
After the football discussion we turn our attention to the hardwood to talk about Alabama's 87-78 loss to the Purdue Boilermakers. What went wrong for Alabama offensively? Is the Crimson Tide any better defensively this season than they were last year? How can the program get things back on track before Wednesday's game against Illinois?
The show finishes with a rant on the SEC championship game and the fans that seem to want their team to skip the game in favor of more rest. The program outlines the merits of going to Atlanta from a travel standpoint and a compeition standpoint making it a no-brainer to want to qualify for the SEC championship game.
