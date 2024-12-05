Alabama Dominates in ACC/SEC Challenge on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's have a blast on this Thursday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods as we discuss the Crimson Tide's dynamic performance in the Dean Dome, defeating the North Carolina Tar Heels 94-79 on Wednesday. The program spends most of it's time on basketball, but then dives into a little college football as we highlight the social media discussions from some of the sports most powerful people.
The show opens with the SEC's dominance in the ACC/SEC Challenge as the Southeastern Conference went 14-2 in the two-day event. Alabama basketball claimed a virtual wire-to-wire victory in Chapel Hill despite dealing with a few difficult circumstances.
We spent the opening portion of our game discussion highlighting guard Houston Mallette as he removed his redshirt and played well against the Tar Heels in replacement of Latrell Wrightsell. How did Mallette play? Was it worth it to remove his redshirt?
Alabama basketball won it's matchup against the Tar Heels despite only hitting on one of our keys to victory. How much better can the team get as we're still in the early portion of the year?
The conversation then turns to football as we discuss the online campaigning Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin's done for his program as well as Miami athletic director Dan Radakovich's complaints as he takes up for the Hurricanes.
