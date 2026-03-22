Why Texas Tech Is Trying To Avoid 'Falling for the Bait' Against Fast-Paced Alabama

TAMPA, Fla. — Few teams dictate tempo like Alabama. The question for Texas Tech entering Sunday's Round of 32 matchup is whether it can resist it.

Both teams feature Third Team All-American point guards in Labaron Philon and Christian Anderson. Philon and the Crimson Tide play at a breakneck speed, the fourth-fastest pace in the country, while Anderson and the Red Raiders work out of slow, screen-heavy half-court sets. Texas Tech ranks 253rd in adjusted tempo and wants that to be reflected in Sunday's contest.

"We can't be rushing shots, playing through their hands, and like we call it, falling for the bait," Anderson said. "They love to play with speed. They love to get out in transition force you take bad shots, and that's how they get a lot of their points. So we've just got to control the pace."

Anderson has been one of the best facilitators in the country, ranking third nationally with 7.5 assists per game. The sophomore is the biggest reason that Texas Tech has stayed competitive after the loss of National Player of the Year contender JT Toppin.

The team's second-leading active scorer, Donovan Atwell, is the recipient of many of those assists as a 46-percent three-point shooter. Atwell is a major reason that Texas Tech doesn't play even slower, as he regularly ends possession early with a three-point attempt. It's generally hard to argue with a shooter of his caliber taking a high volume of shots, but Atwell understands the aforementioned "trap" Alabama is trying to create.

The Crimson Tide has thrived on elevating the pace of play and luring teams into attempting rushed shots they usually would avoid. If those shots aren't falling, it gives Alabama transition opportunities that only further accentuate the cycle.

"They like to play fast, and they are great at scoring," Atwell said. "In transition, they like to get out quick. Limiting them in transition is going to help a lot for us, making them have to run their half-court sets."

Texas Tech has shown an ability to run with teams this season, notably in a narrow 93-86 loss to Arkansas, but most of its success has come through slowing games down, particularly due to head coach Grant McCasland's seven-man rotation.

"We don't mind the up-tempo pace. That's not really the issue," McCasland said. "But can we keep that up over the course of 40 minutes, and how do we make sure that we keep our best players on the floor? That's where Alabama, obviously, has got a little more depth."

Texas Tech will almost certainly play faster than usual on Sunday, giving the nation a sped-up look at a very talented, capable offense.

"The way we space the floor and are able to make other teams rotate, there's always a shot open for us at some point," Atwell said. "We have so many offensive threats that it's hard for teams to stop all of us, honestly. So you know, if they try to take me away, that leaves guys like CA (Anderson) and JP (Jaylen Petty) open and vice versa. We're always going to find our shots on offense."

Atwell's confidence will be tested against an Alabama team that has consistently forced opponents into rushed decisions and uncomfortable possessions.

"We've got to be opportunistic with how we push the ball," McCasland said. "But then ultimately, it's how do we get great shots and how do we set our defense? That's going to be the key to this one."

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