Alabama Finishes Fourth at SEC Championship

No. 4 seed Alabama competed in Session II of the Southeastern Conference Championship on Saturday at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The Crimson Tide competed against top-seeded Oklahoma, No. 2 seed LSU and third-seeded Florida.

Alabama stayed true to its seeding in the session, finishing in fourth place with a 197.475. Among all nine teams in the conference, Alabama took fourth as well.

“This team’s mission was to go all in, to give it every bit of heart that they possibly could, and I really feel like we did that tonight,” Alabama coach Ashley Johnston said.

The Tide headed into the second rotation in third place, but their 49.175 on vault pushed them to the bottom of the pack. Alabama’s struggles on the apparatus were evident when graduate Jordyn Paradise stepped out of bounds, resulting in a 9.750.

It wasn’t entirely Alabama’s fault, as Oklahoma came alive on bars. The Sooners passed the Tide after posting a 49.600.



Once Alabama fell to fourth, it stayed there. Florida won with a 198.175, Oklahoma took second (198.150) and LSU claimed third (197.950).

Despite faltering on vault, Alabama had some positive moments in the event. Freshman Azaraya Ra-Akbar paced the Tide with a 9.900, while sophomore Kylee Kvamme followed with a 9.850.

The Tide’s best event of the night was beam; they recorded a 49.475. Kvamme brought in a 9.950, while junior Gabby Ladanyi and sophomore Ryan Fuller each recorded a 9.900.

Alabama also looked strong on floor in the initial rotation. Following that event, the Tide sat in third place. They posted a 49.425, headlined by senior Gabby Gladieux, who scored a 9.950 and tied for the title. Ra-Akbar chipped in a 9.925 to propel the Tide ahead of the Sooners.

Alabama trailed Florida and LSU, as both squads came out swinging. The Gators started strong on beam, logging three scores of 9.900 or better en route to a 49.525 total. Skye Blakely hit the mark on the head, while Kayla DiCello and Selena Harris-Miranda posted 9.950s.

LSU logged a 49.475 on bars to take second place. Kailin Chio led the way with a 9.950.

Oklahoma, the best team coming in, fell to fourth after a somewhat underwhelming vault showing (49.325). The Sooners clawed their way back into the contest, and BOK Center was loving every minute.

In front of a crowd of 6,278 that was very pro-Oklahoma, Faith Torrez achieved a perfect 10 on beam, sending fans into a frenzy. She was the only gymnast to earn a 10 besides Florida’s Harris-Miranda.

The energy persisted as Oklahoma came back to claim second. The Sooners defeated LSU, the reigning champions of the last two years.

Alabama looked solid on bars, notching a score of 49.400. Ra-Akbar and Fuller each pitched in a 9.900. Sophomore Paityn Walker and junior Chloe LaCoursiere each added a 9.875.

The Tide will next compete in the NCAA Regionals. Specific details about the competition will be announced Monday. While the Tide are heading to regionals with some momentum, Johnston is still looking for improvement.

“There were a few moments that we gave away, and we learn from those, (and) we grow from those,” Johnston said. "We commit to moving forward together as we go into championship season, so it’s onwards and upwards now.”