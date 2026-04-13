Alabama Football A-Day Review on The Joe Gaither Show

Let's fire up a Monday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez as we discuss what went down inside Bryant-Denny Stadium during Alabama football's A-Day scrimmage on Saturday.

The program opens with initial reactions from Fernandez as we kick off the spring game conversation with a quarterback discussion. Was Keelon Russell far and away the better quarterback on A-Day? How did Austin Mack perform and why did he play fewer snaps than Russell? The conversation discusses each quarterback's performance and sets up the summer discussion around the signal-callers.

We jump to the voicemail line where we address standout individuals on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball outside of the quarterbacks before transitioning into a discussion on running the football. What did the running game look like? Why? We talk about each tailback's performace at A-Day and talk about why the offensive line will look much different in the fall.

The discussion turns to the defensive side of the ball where we identify standouts on the defensive side of the ball. Does the Crimson Tide have the most talented defensive back room in the nation? How did the newcomers perform on the defensive front? Which linebackers stood out in the run game?

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