Who's Alabama's Next Alpha Defensive Lineman? The Joe Gaither Show
Let's have a blast on Thursday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods and Katie Windham as we discuss the Crimson Tide's defensive line room entering the 2025 season, the spring transfer portal window and targets Alabama may be zeroing in on before moving into Alabama softball, gymnastics and more with Windham.
The program opens by acknowledging the current transfer portal opening on Tuesday and no Crimson Tide player has entered his name yet. Will there be an Alabama player that leaves the Capstone in this window?
We move into Alabama's defensive line room and discuss the unit as several players have an opportunity to break out and become marquee players in the Kane Wommack system.
We welcome Windham into the program and she details how the Crimson Tide softball program defeating Oklahoma over the weekend and what lies ahead with only a few weeks remaining in the regular season before discussing what Alabama football may be looking to add in the transfer portal.
