Alabama Football Docuseries and a Mid-Range Math Lesson on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's have a lot of fun on a Wednesday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods as we have our sound issues fixed and want to get into Alabama football's docuseries on Fox Nation and the Crimson Tide tries to bounce back against Missouri tonight.
The Crimson Tide welcomed a film crew into the building last season to cover one of the craziest seasons in Alabama history. The program discusses who's running the documentary and where it'll be posted. Will you subscribe to Fox Nation to watch this six-episode series? What parts of last year do you expect to be featured? Alabama had several dramatic moments in the 2024 season, will they be washed out of the series?
We transition to basketball as the Crimson Tide plays Missouri on the road tonight. Will Nate Oats adjust the lineup? What does the team need to do to take the final step?
The program finishes with a math lesson as narratives about mid-range shooting has us in a tizzy. What is the most efficient way to play basketball? How does 3-point shooting increase the spacing on the floor?
Call (205)462-7340 Extension 800 to leave your thoughts in a voicemail and you'll be featured on the show or join us live on Mondays at 3 p.m. and Tuesday-Friday at 8 a.m. CT.
The show can be seen on the BamaCentral YouTube channel. Keep up with each show on YouTube,Facebook and Twitter. Shows can also be heard on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon.