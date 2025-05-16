Alabama Football's Embarrassment of Wide Receiver Riches | The Joe Gaither Show
Let's have a blast on a Friday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods as we discuss the Alabama wide receiver room on the voicemail line, talk about Nate Oats's newest transfer portal target, discuss the College Football Playoffs and On3 Sports's Impact Player Ratings in 2025.
The program opens on the voicemail line with Dax as he highlights Alabama's wide reciever room. The Crimson Tide appears to have one of the strongest trios in America, but who is next up after Ryan Williams, Germie Bernard and Isaiah Horton? We discuss the young players in the room and talk about wide receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard and his future in the Crimson Tide program.
We move from football into the basketball transfer portal as the Crimson Tide is doing its best to replace the departing Labaron Philon. Alabama appears to be zeroing in on a ball-handler with size and experience that could come to Tuscaloosa and immediately contribute.
The program concludes with a few smaller college football conversations as we discuss what needs to be fixed with the College Football Playoffs before adding more teams and On3 Sports' Impact Player Rankings in 2025.
