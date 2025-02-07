Alabama Football Gets Back to Basics on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's have fun on a Friday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" as we're joined by Mason Woods to dive into the weekend. The show gets into Alabama's Saturday matchup with the Arkansas Razorbacks, Crimson Tide offensive lineman Roq Montgomery's recent comments about spring workouts and this weekend's Super Bowl.
The show begins with the Crimson Tide's trip to Arkansas this weekend. The Hogs appear to have found their stride and the game looks to be a challenge. Will Alabama pass its maturity test and go into Bud Walton Arena and take down the Razorbacks? Which Arkansas players look like they may be problems? What does Alabama need to do to claim victory and stay in the hunt for the SEC regular season championship?
The program continues by transitioning to Roq Montgomery as the Alabama offensive lineman made some interesting comments this week. Montgomery discussed the football team's approach to spring workouts and indicated the team was embracing the discipline needed in order to be great.
Lastly, the program turns its attention to the Super Bowl as several Alabama players are competing for the Philadelphia Eagles. Can the Eagles take down the Chiefs? What are the best prop bets for the game and are you more interested in the game or the half time show?
