Alabama Redshirt Sophomore Offensive Lineman Plans to Enter Transfer Portal

Alabama offensive lineman Roq Montgomery is entering the transfer portal, per Chris Hummer and 247Sports. The redshirt sophomore did not appear in a single game this season.

Montgomery becomes the second Alabama player to enter the transfer portal, following defensive back Kam Howard's announcement over the weekend. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

In 2024, Montgomery played in 12 games on special teams while also rotating in along the offensive front. He recorded 30 snaps in the season opener against Western Kentucky, finishing with three knockdown blocks on the night.

Montgomery’s other 2024 performances with double digit offensive line snaps: 11 against Wisconsin and LSU with one knockdown in each game, plus 37 against Mercer after entering in relief. Additionally, he only logged seven snaps against Missouri, but had three knockdowns.

The former 4-star prospect from Anniston, Ala., was considered the No. 25 interior offensive lineman in the class of 2023. He changed his name from Ryqueze McElderry to Rock McElderry when he signed with the Crimson Tide, but was listed on the roster with the last name “Montgomery” that spring, taking the last name of his mother, Markesha Montgomery. He came to Tuscaloosa with a loaded offensive line class that included Kadyn Proctor, Olaus Alinen, and Wilkin Formby.

Alabama is now down to 14 offensive linemen for the 2026 season: Wilkin Formby, Michael Carroll, Williams Sanders, Olaus Alinen, Casey Poe, Joseph Ionata, Arkel Anugwom, Jackson Lloyd, Micah DeBose, Mal Waldrep and true freshmen Chris Booker, Bear Fretwell, Jared Doughty and Tyrell Miller.

The Crimson Tide underwent numerous offensive line combinations throughout the season, but Montgomery wasn’t in the discussion. Kadyn Proctor held the left tackle spot and Parker Brailsford controlled the center position, but the guard spots mainly featured Kam Dewberry, Geno VanDeMark, Jaeden Roberts and William Sanders.

Wilkin Formby battled for the right tackle spot with Michael Carroll, but Alabama’s most consistent combination featured Formby at right guard with Carroll at his main position.

A heavy majority of those names went to the NFL Draft and/or exhausted their collegiate eligibility. Formby and Carroll are what remains from that group of experienced Alabama offensive linemen.

The transfer portal officially opens on Friday, Jan. 2 and closes on Jan. 16. The spring portal was eliminated in September and will no longer be an option for athletes.

