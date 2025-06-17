Alabama Football's Most Important New Comers: The Joe Gaither Show
Let's get the Tuesday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods started by discussing Alabama's big recruiting weekend, hitting some headlines from Monday and then debating who some of the Crimson Tide's most important new additions to the football program will be in 2025.
The program opens by welcoming Woods from the weekend and hits the voicemail line to talk get our recruiting conversation started. Alabama is in good position with a number of high level recruits but lost out on one of the best cornerbacks in the upcoming class. Who might jump on board in the next week and what did Courtney Morgan's tweet really man?
We move from recruiting into a few headlines as the University of Alabama found its new president and the basketball program added an interesting name to the roster.
The program settles out by setting up the rest of the week's conversations. Which program will we hit on Wednesday for "Know Your Enemy"? And who are some names we'll debate this week as the Crimson Tide's most important newcomer in 2025?
