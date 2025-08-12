Alabama Football Names Its Starting Quarterback: The Joe Gaither Show
Let's crank up a Tuesday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods as we dive into lots of quarterback news. The Crimson Tide named its starter on Monday so the show dove into Ty Simpson and what he'll look like over the first few weeks. We discussed former Alabama quarterback Dylan Lonergan as he was named Boston College starting quarterback, potential Auburn coaches and more.
The show opens with Simpson as the Crimson Tide officially named the redshirt junior the starting quarterback. Mason Woods discusses his feelings as he's been a primary Simpson detractor and we talk about how the offense will opperate under Simpson. The program looks back at Simpson's recruiting tape and decides how impressive it is or isn't and rehighlights which wide receivers will be utilized under Simpson's guidance.
We transition from Simpson into Dylan Lonergan as the former Alabama quaterback was named starter for Boston College. What makes him stand out to Bill O'Brien? Boston College plays Pittsburgh this season, setting up a matchup between the two Alabama quarterback commits in the Class of 2023.
We keep the program going by highlighting two prominent coaches who aren't active at the moment. Would the Auburn Tigers fire Hugh Freeze in order to hire Jon Gruden or Jimbo Fisher? Gruden expressed interest in coaching in the SEC, while Fisher discussed his desire to return to the game. Could the state of Alabama feature both coaches along with Kalen DeBoer at three major universities?
The show finishes up with a Tennessee Titans report as Woods returns from the weekend. The Titans played Cam Ward for a handful of drives on Friday and Woods is over the moon about his potential. Will Ward make Calvin Ridley one of the better fantasy football options in the upcoming year?
